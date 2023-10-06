IN PICTURES: 12 luxury places to stay in Nidderdale and Ripon this autumn, according to Google Reviews

Nidderdale has no shortage when it comes to luxury high-end hotels, guest houses and lodges perfect for an autumn escape.
Here is a list of bespoke venues to stay on a much-needed visit to the hills this autumn, which all offer an extra bit of luxury.
Both Ripon and Nidderdale are famous for their rich woodland areas, which make them perfect to catch those beautiful autumn colours.
1. The Devonshire Fell, Burnsall
The Devonshire Fell in Burnsall is described as having all the 'romance and drama' of a classic Bronte sisters' novel and is perfectly situated in the Yorkshire Dales Photo: Natasha Audsley
2. Rudding Park, Ripon
Rudding Park is an award-winning double Rosette, four star hotel, with a Spa complex and outdoor pool. Photo: Rudding Park
3. The Royal Oak, Staveley
The Royal Oak in Staveley is just outside Ripon and is located next door to the Staveley Nature Reserve. The Royal Oak is a traditional experience with log fires and quality food. Photo: Natasha Audsley
4. The Royal Oak, Ripon
The Royal Oak in Ripon has a firm reputation for excellent food and accommodation whilst having the historical city of Ripon on its doorstep, for those who prefer a choice of restaurants and bars. Photo: Google Maps