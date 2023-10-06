News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
A bedroom at Grantley HallA bedroom at Grantley Hall
A bedroom at Grantley Hall

IN PICTURES: 12 luxury places to stay in Nidderdale and Ripon this autumn, according to Google Reviews

Nidderdale has no shortage when it comes to luxury high-end hotels, guest houses and lodges perfect for an autumn escape.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 6th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST

Here is a list of bespoke venues to stay on a much-needed visit to the hills this autumn, which all offer an extra bit of luxury.

Both Ripon and Nidderdale are famous for their rich woodland areas, which make them perfect to catch those beautiful autumn colours.

The Devonshire Fell in Burnsall is described as having all the 'romance and drama' of a classic Bronte sisters' novel and is perfectly situated in the Yorkshire Dales

1. The Devonshire Fell, Burnsall

The Devonshire Fell in Burnsall is described as having all the 'romance and drama' of a classic Bronte sisters' novel and is perfectly situated in the Yorkshire Dales Photo: Natasha Audsley

Photo Sales
Rudding Park is an award-winning double Rosette, four star hotel, with a Spa complex and outdoor pool.

2. Rudding Park, Ripon

Rudding Park is an award-winning double Rosette, four star hotel, with a Spa complex and outdoor pool. Photo: Rudding Park

Photo Sales
The Royal Oak in Staveley is just outside Ripon and is located next door to the Staveley Nature Reserve. The Royal Oak is a traditional experience with log fires and quality food.

3. The Royal Oak, Staveley

The Royal Oak in Staveley is just outside Ripon and is located next door to the Staveley Nature Reserve. The Royal Oak is a traditional experience with log fires and quality food. Photo: Natasha Audsley

Photo Sales
The Royal Oak in Ripon has a firm reputation for excellent food and accommodation whilst having the historical city of Ripon on its doorstep, for those who prefer a choice of restaurants and bars.

4. The Royal Oak, Ripon

The Royal Oak in Ripon has a firm reputation for excellent food and accommodation whilst having the historical city of Ripon on its doorstep, for those who prefer a choice of restaurants and bars. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NidderdaleRiponGoogle