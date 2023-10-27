IN PICTURES: 12 adorable images of children picking pumpkins at Birchfield Farm’s seasonal festival in stunning Nidderdale
Birchfield Farm’s Pumpkin Festival grows in popularity with each year – and 2023 has been no exception, with children making the best of the Autumn harvest in Nidderdale’s stunning hillsides.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 27th Oct 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 16:39 BST
With a huge variety of pumpkins ranging from orange, green, blue, pink, white, warty and even multi-coloured, Birchfield has them all.
Families are welcomes to pay as they pick their favourite pumpkins while the “cornblaster” gun keeps children of all ages entertained.
Take a look at these 12 adorable pictures of children enjoying the great outdoors in Nidderdale this Autumn.
For more information, visit: https://birchfieldicecream.co.uk/pumpkin-festival.php
