Birchfield Pumpkin Festival 2023 is located in Nidderdale and has been busy as usual.Birchfield Pumpkin Festival 2023 is located in Nidderdale and has been busy as usual.
IN PICTURES: 12 adorable images of children picking pumpkins at Birchfield Farm’s seasonal festival in stunning Nidderdale

Birchfield Farm’s Pumpkin Festival grows in popularity with each year – and 2023 has been no exception, with children making the best of the Autumn harvest in Nidderdale’s stunning hillsides.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 27th Oct 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 16:39 BST

With a huge variety of pumpkins ranging from orange, green, blue, pink, white, warty and even multi-coloured, Birchfield has them all.

Families are welcomes to pay as they pick their favourite pumpkins while the “cornblaster” gun keeps children of all ages entertained.

Take a look at these 12 adorable pictures of children enjoying the great outdoors in Nidderdale this Autumn.

For more information, visit: https://birchfieldicecream.co.uk/pumpkin-festival.php

Families flock from all over the Dale to pick their favourite pumpkins to carve for Halloween.

1. Birchfield Pumpkin Festival

Families flock from all over the Dale to pick their favourite pumpkins to carve for Halloween. Photo: Dayle Knights

Birchfield Farm Pumpkin Festival has been growing in popularity with each year, 2023 is no exception.

2. Birchfield Farm Pumpkin Festival

Birchfield Farm Pumpkin Festival has been growing in popularity with each year, 2023 is no exception. Photo: Birchfield Farm

Pictured: A young girl having fun on the 'corn blaster' gun.

3. Birchfield Farm Pumpkin Festival

Pictured: A young girl having fun on the 'corn blaster' gun. Photo: Birchfield Farm

The pumpkins come in all different shapes, sizes and colours.

4. Birchfield Farm Pumpkin Festival

The pumpkins come in all different shapes, sizes and colours. Photo: Birchfield Farm

