Hundreds of North Yorkshire artists invite visitors into their studios during open weekends this summer
For two consecutive weekends in June, artists and makers from across the region will be opening up the spaces where they create their work, in what will be around a 3,000 square-mile showcase of talent.
Organised by artist-run collective North Yorkshire Open Studios (NYOS), the event will offer the public an exciting chance to discover work by emerging and established artists in the region.
Those taking part span a wide variety of styles, media and subjects, as well as locations - which range from the remote hills of the Upper Dales to the suburban streets of Harrogate, across the Vale of York to the rural North York Moors and coast.
The event is designed to suit all types of visitors, from those planning to visit just a few studios to people planning a weekend break in North Yorkshire.
Summer Open Studios is just one of a programme of events and exhibitions organised by NYOS in 2025, with the aim of celebrating and raising the profile of the region’s artistic talent.
Garth Bayley, Project Manager at NYOS, said: “Our Summer Open Studios is a vibrant celebration of artistic expression, where visitors can step inside the spaces where art comes to life and discover the stories behind each piece.
“It’s an exciting opportunity to witness the creative process up close and to see firsthand the incredible wealth of artistic talent here in North Yorkshire, as well as to explore our beautiful countryside.”
Artists opening their studios to visitors include:
Magick and Wylds (Anna Tennant), from Whitby
Textiles and mixed media
A professional prop-maker, Anna Tennant’s first role was in the creature effects department of the Harry Potter films where she painted feathers for hippogriffs. She has since tied corsets on the set of Downton Abbey, and weathered caps for Peaky Blinders.
Her art works usually begin with a walk in nature, where she feels able to let her imagination run free.
Jennifer Calder from Harrogate
Acrylics on canvas
Jenni is an animal artist who is inspired by the local Yorkshire wildlife, especially hares, foxes and mice! Mainly using acrylics on canvas, she builds up layers of detail and glazes to convey the essence and spirit of the animals she depicts.
Michael Atkin from Scarborough
etchings, wood engravings, lino prints
Michael creates limited edition etchings, wood engravings, lino prints and fine art books in his homebased studio, using traditional methods with five antique printing presses from the 19th century. Each image has its own story.
The Summer Open Studios event will take place at selected venues across North Yorkshire on June 7-8 and June 14-15.
Visit https://nyos.org.uk/summer-open-studios/ for more information.
