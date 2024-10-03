Huge inflatable joins line-up for Harrogate Indoor Funfair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A huge inflatable obstacle course is coming to Harrogate for the first time later this month after being added to the line-up for Indoor Funfair.

The 200ft long course, Lava Zone, was enjoyed by thousands on a recent tour of the UK, and joins a range of fairground rides for the event at Yorkshire Event Centre this half-term.

The popular Harrogate Indoor funfair is back from 26th October to 3rd November with unlimited access to more than 20 rides and inflatables during each three-hour session.

The nine-day event sees the return of Trabant and The Twist for the thrill seekers with family favourites The Dodgems and Waltzers with Jumping Jack, Mini Miami and the Mini-Wheel for the little ones.

John Lowery, director of Indoor Funfair said:

“We’re thrilled to be back in Harrogate with the Indoor Funfair bringing rides and attractions or all the family to enjoy.

“Come and join us in a safe and secure, climate-controlled family environment for the biggest and best value funfair around.

“So, if you’re up for some great value, family fun this half-term, then book now to make sure you don’t miss out.”

Indoor Funfair runs until 3rd November with daily sessions 10am till 1pm and 2pm till 5pm with people advised to arrive 30 minutes before.

Tickets are available in advance from £12.99 (not including booking fee) or £15 on the day, although sessions do sell out so it’s advisable to buy tickets beforehand. There’s free onsite parking but refreshments and any prize games are not included in the ticket price.

On Sunday 27th October between 10am-1pm there’ll be quieter session for those with sensory needs where music will be lowered. Ride lights will be switched off and rides slowed where possible.

To book tickets, visit www.indoorfunfair.org/or for more information follow on Facebook or Instagram: @indoorfunfair