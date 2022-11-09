Ripon, like many other towns and cities over the last ten years, has been suffering with lack of footfall. While many councils felt helpless, three locals made an incredible difference.

Inspired by the craft of a single crocheted poppy, they have changed the face in street art, raised the bar for home city pride and strengthened community spirit over seasonal events for years to come.

Ripon has a rich military history which gives the city's residents, their families, children and grand-children a powerful connection with the not so distant traumas of WWI.

Ripon streets set the standard for Remembrance Day.

Most Popular

Stuart Martin, Hazel Barker and Carol Dunkley explained their first motive was to help Ripon attain a stronger footprint, aiding local business in the city due to the longtime fall in trade hitting high streets across the UK.

The idea was in local collaboration - simply to crochet a poppy, a renowned symbol of WWI. With no idea that this would go national, even international, it swiftly reached hearts of people up and down the country.

"It grew like hotcakes overnight, we had no idea," said Stuart.

A now viral project appeared to give people a purpose, contributing within their community, driven by a shared, open-wound, collaborating on what became an global scale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripon streets set the standard for Remembrance Day.

Some 70,000 poppies had been produced and sent from far and wide; it was clear these feelings echoed beyond Yorkshire and even the UK.

On their first event in 2018 Stuart spoke of the much talked about artist Dan Metcalfe, who exhibited that year with “Fields of Mud, Seed of Hope”.

"With him bringing along this attention, we seem to have the perfect storm. It was only meant to last a couple of days but now we have the poppies up a month before, which really builds up ahead of the crowds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People came from all over. The 36 bus comes every 15 minutes, it was standing room only, no parking left in the city," added Hazel.

Ripon streets set the standard for Remembrance Day. The Cathedral

One heart-breaking detail they mention includes those who died exceptionally young. Children from Outwood Academy of 15-16 years particularly resonated with these stories.

Researching those who died so young, writing their names, ranks and addresses on batons. Primary school children carried the batons to the cathedral mounting them on a stand bringing those individual stories, stolen by history to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even talking about it now I still get hairs on the back of my neck," said Stuart.

Hazel said: “The people who were knitting them, thinking about those that they’d lost. Especially during Covid giving people purpose. With some 30,000 soldiers billeted here doing their training, before they were sent off to war.”

Ripon streets set the standard for Remembrance Day.

The poppy craft connects generations, Stuart speaks of some heart-warming anecdotes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One lady in particular had terrible arthritis, hadn't knitted in years and managed three.

"Another young lad at school sent them anonymously because he didn't want his mates to know.”

TTP raised the vast majority of the money for the Remembrance Garden, not to mention the financial success garnered by trade in Ripon through tourism which they have won several accolades from the Harrogate district.

“Shop windows get involved wherever they can, more than happy to be apart of their now thriving community,” said Stuart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only has footfall vastly increased, but it’s clear residents have bonded through the union that magnifies Ripon’s unique character today.

After witnessing such success TPP began an organisation making use of such a strong-hold, one they founded through a passion for projects and motive to help trade they now continue to darn the city’s events.

They covered the UCI World Championships in 2021 and have solid plans for 2023. During the festive season there is talk of a winter wonderland that involves young people up-cycling materials to make Christmas trees, crafts and illuminations within the gardens. This has kept in mind those struggling, so it will be a free event.

The events have required “man power”, with the exceptions of Hazel and Carol (retired, original poppy crafts women) who get their hands dirty “come rain or shine”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everybody plays a part, it all comes together,” added Carol.

Hazel, Stuart and Carol would like to let you know they are “open to anyone who wants to be involved”.

"It’s been a real community effort,” said Hazel.

“We want to thank all those that make it possible. We couldn’t do what we do without the support of the businesses. There’s too many to mention. With thousands of pounds of labour for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad