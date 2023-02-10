How Harrogate couple's relaxed idea turned into a successful glamping festival in Knaresborough

The Knaresborough-based chilled-out festival, Glampfest, was inaugurated by camping enthusiasts James and Sarah Martin five years ago to bring their Glawning customers together.

But, such was its surging popularity when it returned last year after lockdown, the event is now returning this May double the size.

Set to take place on fields located at Market Flat Lane between Scotton and Scriven, Glampfest promises campers even more fun activities, live music from local talent, abundant street food and hand-crafted produce to enjoy.

Co-owner Sarah Martin said: "Everyone is welcome to this year's festival and don’t need to own a Glawning to attend.

"It’s going to be one big party of gorgeous glamping and great live music from local bands.

"There will be delicious food and drink, forest school, storytelling, wellbeing tents, crafts, face painting, PE sessions, yoga, drum workshops, stalls of hand-crafted products, and lots of stunning camping setups to ogle.

"Knaresborough’s very own DJ Rory Hoy and Barr Lane will take to the main stage.

"Plus donations are made to a chosen charity.”

Glampfest was set up by VW enthusiasts James and Sarah Martin in 2017 off the back of their award-winning business Glawning Ltd which was founded in 2013.

The husband and wife owners were looking to improve their camping set-up and were searching for a more luxurious way of camping with their vintage campervan.

After saying no to the obvious green or blue nylon awnings they soon found that not such a thing existed.

That same year, they created their very own Glawning consisting of a 100% cream cotton fabric and a bell tent type look to attach to and complement their vintage VW Campervan.

The rest, as they say, is history with a slew of awards for the independent business in recent years, including the Micro Business of the year Award from The Federation of Small Businesses.

Glampfest 2023 will be held on May 12-14.