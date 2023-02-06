How fantastic community spirit keeps this Harrogate village panto alive and thriving year after year

The man behind Dick Whittington and His Cat, Clive Kirkham, says the show’s enduring success – it’s nearly a sellout already - is because of a "small army" of volunteers.

And by that he does not just mean the cast basking in the limelight on stage, he means the many people of all ages behind the scenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pannal Players is very much a community thing: most of the cast have or still do live in Pannal, have friends and family there or have kids who go to school there," said Mr Kirkham who has written the last six pantos by Pannal Players, as well as directing.

Pannal Players present Dick Whittington and His Cat - Maddy Henry as Alice Fitzwarren, Kirsty Henry as the Cat, Lucy Pennell as Dick Whittington.

Most Popular

"But for every cast member you see on the stage there is another person helping to make the magic happen.

"From the sound and lighting techies, to the ticket sellers and takers, and the harassed parents wrangling our rats into submission backstage, we are lucky enough to be able to call on a small army of friends, family and slow passers-by to bring the panto to life.”

Running from February 15-18 in Pannal Village Hall, this panto remains a hands-on affair which could not exist without great community spirit.

"Associations with Pannal Players and the village panto go way back: some people have been coming for over 30 years,” said Clive.

"Kids who took their first anxious steps on our stage now bring their kids to enjoy the same experience.

"Older and ex-members also offer their support which we are incredibly grateful for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Grans, Grandads, siblings, aunts and uncles all contribute.

"Without all them the panto simply would not happen."

Dick Whittington and His Cat, will run daily at 7.30pm with a matinee at 2.30pm on Saturday.

Tickets are available at Pannal Village Hall with a discount for primary school-aged children or online at jumblebee.co.uk/dickwhittingtonandhiscat

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad