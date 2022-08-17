‘Hole’ lot of fun as pop-up crazy golf course set to arrive in Harrogate this weekend

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This nine-hole pop-up mini crazy golf course – complete with dinosaurs – is taking over the Victoria Shopping Centre from Saturday 20 till Sunday, August 28, and comes courtesy of Harrogate BID.

And to complement the golf, the BID team have also created an educational Dino Trail around the town, via the LoyalFree app, with the chance of winning a meal for four at 63rd + 1st.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “With the school summer holidays nearing an end, parents maybe scratching their heads thinking what to do to entertain their children.

A pop-up crazy golf course is coming to Harrogate this weekend thanks to Harrogate BID

“Well, we have the answer – Jurassic Golf – and what could be me more fun than a combination of dinosaurs and crazy golf?

“In addition to coming into town to shop, eat and drink, visitors can now add mini-crazy golf to the list.

"The crazy golf in the Valley Gardens is incredibly popular, and we are confident our Jurassic Golf will be a roaring success.

“And once you have completed the challenging nine-hole course, there’s a dinosaur-themed themed trail to follow around town.

"A great way to spend an hour or two before or after visiting Harrogate’s great shops, bars and restaurants.”

The Dino trail is a fun, educational trail where users can reveal the answers to Jurassic-themed questions by scanning a QR code on a poster displayed in shop windows.