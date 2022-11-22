Historical Pateley Bridge Christmas event returns with a twinkle at late night shopping event

The town has gathered together tradesmen and women to organise and light up the streets for the first time since 2019.

Festive treats for residents and visitors will be scattered around the main high street, Bridgehouse Gate and Brewerley.

Pateley Bridge has the distinct appearance of a quintessential Victorian town style landscape, the kind you find on Christmas cards reminding you of old fables and Dickensian streets.

Late Night Shopping hits Nidderdale's small towns for the first time since 2019.

This year, there is a visit from Santa himself, including Santa's grotto which will take place in Pateley’s Ice Treats. Not to mention a Christmas quiz and a specially created angel trail to capture the imaginations of children whilst parents shop and socialise.

Christmas carols will be in the air as well as music from The Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Band. There will also be a grand raffle in Glad Rags with all funds being donated to local groups.

The fun will start from 8pm on December 2. A spokesperson for the event said: “This event is being held on behalf of Pateley town, following a meeting of about 50-plus traders and community groups.

“We are not an organisation as such but from the feedback we are getting everyone's looking forward to an incredible evening back to what it was before Covid.

“We feel it's time to get ready early so residents can get their Christmas shopping done early, and at the same time support our independent traders.

“We are planning to get back together in January 2023 to hold talks about around six individual events involving our town and community groups.”

Residents are urged to come down and support their local community, organisations and trades whilst enjoying what is on offer.

Historically Nidderdale Chamber of Trade has taken the reins in proceedings but this year traders have taken matters into their own hands to provide a festive shopping experience.

Ted Ledbetter, Chair of the Nidderdale Chamber of Trade wished them well and hopes they can all work together again in the future.