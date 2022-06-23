Historic vehicle rally returns to Newby Hall

The Historic Vehicle Rally attracts exhibits from all over the country with 600 vehicles of all makes – from Aston Martin to Wolseley – expected to be on parade at the country estate near Ripon, from 10am-4pm.

Organisers the North of England Classic and Pre-War Automobiles (NECPWA) say this is a great family day out.

Stuart Gill, Commercial Director at Newby Hall, said: “The Historic Vehicle Rally is a real treat for visitors to Newby Hall.

“The organisers and exhibitors are passionate about the event and enjoy the opportunity to share their prized vehicles with an enthusiastic audience.”

Row upon row of gleaming cars have proved to be a huge draw for visitors over many years.

The rally appeals to serious enthusiasts with auto-jumble stalls to rummage through.

More casual visitors can choose a favourite classic, pose for a selfie and imagine themselves at the wheel.

Newby Hall is one of the UK’s finest Adam houses and is internationally celebrated as one of the largest and most complete surviving Chippendale interiors.

Its 25 acres of award-winning gardens include one of Europe’s largest double herbaceous borders, an enchanted woodland walk, a miniature railway and a children’s adventure playground as well as permanent dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.

Gates for the Historic Vehicle Rally open from 10am-4pm. Discounted tickets can be bought online: family ticket (two adults, two children) £50; adults £16 (or £18 on the gate); children (aged 4-15) £12. Under 4s free.

Tickets include entry to the Newby Hall gardens. Visitors wishing to visit the House should upgrade their tickets at the entrance pavilion and once in the grounds book their time slot.