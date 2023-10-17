Historic Ripon Spa hotel re-opens after multi-million pound refurbishment

Ripon’s former Spa Hotel has re-opened after a multi-million pound refurbishment to transform the Edwardian property.

After being closed for three years and re-opening under the venue's new name - The Ripon Inn - it boasts an additional 18 rooms.

Gold medal-winning diver Jack Laugher MBE joined The Inn Collection Group at The Ripon Inn last week to see the multi-million pound renovation.

The third and final of the group’s re-openings in North Yorkshire this year, The Ripon Inn has seen a complete overhaul of the venue both inside and out with a new, warm and welcoming pub sited in six acres of gardens in the heart of the city.

A re-opening toast taken outside the newly refurbished Ripon Inn.

Undertaken in partnership with Silverstone Building Consultancy and STP Construction, the new look adopts The Inn Collection Group’s feel and atmosphere.

The interiors have been created in conjunction with Newcastle-based studio Design North, who have used opulent furnishings throughout alongside warming fires and big, well-stocked bars.

Sean Donkin, CEO of The Inn Collection Group, said: “The Ripon Inn is a fantastic addition to our estate.

"It has huge potential and I think our teams and our partners have realised the exciting vision that we had for the property when we bought it back in 2021.”

Opening of the newly refurbished Ripon Inn, North Yorkshire.

The Ale House will serve a wide array of tipples, with Black Sheep, Rooster’s Brewing Company and Theakston’s among the first.

Mr Donkin: “Following on from the well-received re-openings of The Harrogate Inn and The Knaresborough Inn, I am excited for Ripon to open and for the revitalisation of this classic, landmark site to start in earnest.”

The renovation has also included a state-of-the-art kitchen and a specialist broiler grill set to establish the venue as a go-to place in Ripon for deliciously cooked, pub-style food.

Jack Laugher MBE pulls a pint to mark the re-opening of the newly refurbished Ripon Inn.

Mr Donkin said: “We’ve created what we hope is a welcoming place to enjoy food, drinks and company whilst at the same time, taking care to retain the unique, historic character of the building.