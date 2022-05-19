Historic engine to star at Jubilee Newby Hall Tractor Fest

Farmer David Mashiter is travelling with the 10hp engine from Wigton, Cumbria to the festival which takes place at Newby Hall, near Ripon on June 3-5.

David, who farms in Wigton, said: “I don’t know too much about the engine, only that it was built in 1900 and was the ninth engine of its type off the production line.

“I’ve done a bit of work on it but it’s in good condition for an engine of its age.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m looking forward to taking it to Tractor Fest which is an excellent all-round show.”

The green-coloured engine was built by Tangyes, a Birmingham manufacturer of steam engines, hydraulic equipment and pumps from the mid-1800s onwards.

The oil-powered engine is the largest of the seven Victorian engines entered for Tractor Fest.

They will be joined by over 130 engines which are more than 100 years old.

David, a collector of engines for 30 years, bought the Tangyes engine a year ago when it came up for sale in an online auction.

It had previously been owned by a collector in Ireland.

Tractor Fest, one of the UK’s largest tractor and stationary engine festivals, showcases thousands of vintage tractors and modern marques, stationary engines, commercial vehicles, cars, lorries and motorcycles.

In celebration of the Platinum Jubilee, this year’s festival will feature a display of 70-year-old Jubilee and Coronation vintage tractors as well as exhibitions celebrating 100 pre-1922 vintage tractors, 100 century-old stationary engines and 100 years of the Austin 7 car.

A host of entertainment, crafts, food and drink is also available and admission includes access to Newby’s award-winning gardens, adventure playground, dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.

Other fun activities for families over the weekend include mini tractor driving, face painting, colouring and interactive exhibits. There are also trade stands, crafts and a choice of street food.

Tractor Fest is sponsored by Europe’s leading agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins, The National Vintage Tractor & Engine Club (NVTEC) and Econ Engineering. The show is also supported by Ripon Farm Services.