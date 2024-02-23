Historic country house is to host UK’s largest tractor festival with incredible 1,000 vintage and modern tractors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place at historic Newby Hall on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9, Tractor Fest is to showcase more than 1,000 vintage and modern tractors, 600 stationary engines, commercial vehicles, cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Among this year’s highlights will be a display celebrating orange tractor marques including the original orange tractor made by US machinery manufacturer Allis Chalmers, as well as harvesting and threshing machinery and an exhibition of vintage and modern European cars.

Allis Chalmers tractors were the first to be produced in a bright, easily recognised colour. Produced in Persian Orange (a colour inspired by the Californian poppy), the marketing ploy was soon copied by competitors with International Harvester produced in red from 1936, and Case using Flambeau Red.

After Henry Ford cancelled production of the Fordson tractor in the United States in 1928, the Allis Chalmers tractor was widely adopted by many farmers as a cost-effective alternative.

Allis-Chalmers also collaborated with Firestone on the first pneumatic rubber tyres for tractors in 1932 and its row-crop tractors and harvester combine harvester were market leaders.

Kevin Watson, chair of the YVA, said: “We are gearing up for another fantastic Tractor Fest this year.

"Tractor Fest is the highlight of our members’ year and exhibitor entries are coming in thick and fast.

"We have held our ticket prices this year and we can promise enthusiasts and families alike a great weekend, with Newby Hall and its award-winning gardens providing a stunning backdrop for our popular show.”

Tractor Fest has grown over 18 years to become the UK’s largest tractor show.

Organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association (YVA), the event is held over two days and is established as a firm favourite with enthusiasts and families.

A host of entertainment, crafts, food and drink will be on offer at the show and admission includes access to Newby Hall’s lovely gardens, adventure playground, dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.

Tractor Fest is sponsored by Europe’s leading agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins and Econ Engineering.

The show is also supported by Ripon Farm Services.

WHEN? Saturday, June 8 – Sunday, June 9, 10am-4pm

WHERE? Newby Hall & Gardens, Ripon, North Yorkshire

COST: Adult – £18, Child – £15, Family Ticket (2 adults +2 children) – £56. Under 4s Free

TICKETS: Available exclusively online https://www.newbyhall.com/event/tractorfest-8th-9th-june-2024/