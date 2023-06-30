The event, now in its fourth year, is growing in popularity across the UK alongside The Great British Skinny Dip, another annual campaign by British Naturism which also promotes the benefits of social nudity.

A survey last year revealed seven million people in the UK identify as nudists or naturists and proved the enthusiasm for getting naked in nature had seen an increase of 2.5% over lockdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North West Organiser/ PRO for British Naturism, Ron O'Hare said: “Naturism has increased about 30% this year.

Himalayan Garden Naked Heart Walk to raise money for British Heart Foundation

Most Popular

"There has been a huge increase in people wanting to get naked and feel the breeze on their bare skin. It's exhilarating.

“It is proven to increase wellbeing, mental health, body positivity, self esteem and more.”

British Naturism is an expanding organisation which helps people organise and attend events in nature with over 9,000 members and growing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With social nudity on the increase Mr O’Hare assured potential participants that people are far less hung up about being naked these days.

He said: “It’s getting incrementally more successful.

“We did a walk across Morecambe Bay recently which was repeated two weeks ago.

“Everyone just walked across and got naked, it was a brilliant feeling.

“The majority of people that come are naturists but many people come because they’ve lost someone who’s suffered heart problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I myself lost a daughter who had heart problems, that’s why I’m so committed to working for British Heart Foundation alongside British Naturism.

“My wife just pointed out that it's 12 years now.

“British Heart Foundation are very much onboard with British Naturism and attend regular meetings with regional organisers.”

When asked about his own life as a naturist, Mr O’Hare said: “We have facilities at Lancashire Sun (established Naturist Club) where I’m Secretary and enjoy swimming, sunbathing, sauna and even mow the grass naked.

“It allows us complete freedom to be naked 24/7.

“It boosts health on so many levels and is completely non sexual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also like meeting new people and encouraging them to enjoy naturism.

“After all, what's the point in wearing clothes to go swimming?”

Anyone is welcome to attend the sponsored walk providing they are over 18, can follow these requirements and meet a small target for sponsorship.The event will take place on Saturday, July, 1, at The Himalayan Gardens and Sculpture Park just outside Ripon near the village of Grewelthorpe.

A range of sign-up options are available for the walk, with participants able to either donate themselve or pledge to raise a minimum of £50 for the British Heart Foundation.

General Admission + pledge to raise £50 for BHF – £15

General Admission + £10 Donation to BHF – £25.00

General Admission + £20 donation to BHF – £35.00

Afternoon Tea - Soup, Bread, Ploughman's Platter £10.00

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad