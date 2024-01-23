News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

Highly-regarded Harrogate musical director set to move to pastures new after successful decade at Vocalis

A leading Harrogate-based chamber choir is seeking a new musical director for 2024.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 13:41 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 13:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Alexander Kyle, musical director of Vocalis Chamber Choir, is busy rehearsing with choir members for their forthcoming concert The Springtime of the Year.

But rehearsals are tinged with more than a little sadness as, because of new professional commitments, Alex will be standing down from the role in July this year, following ten successful and happy years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chair of Vocalis Kevin Paynes said: “We are all delighted for Alex as he moves forward in his musical career but we are all very sad to be losing such a talented young musical director.”

Most Popular
    Alexander Kyle, musical director of Harrogate's Vocalis chamber choir, is to move on after their next concert The Springtime of the Year. (Picture contributed)Alexander Kyle, musical director of Harrogate's Vocalis chamber choir, is to move on after their next concert The Springtime of the Year. (Picture contributed)
    Alexander Kyle, musical director of Harrogate's Vocalis chamber choir, is to move on after their next concert The Springtime of the Year. (Picture contributed)

    If you are interested in this post, the recruitment process is open now, closing date February 4.

    For details of how to apply, visit: https://www.harrogatevocalis.org.uk/

    Vocalis’s Springtime of the Year concert takes place at All Saints Church, Kirkby Overblow at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 16.

    Related topics:Harrogate