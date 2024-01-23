Highly-regarded Harrogate musical director set to move to pastures new after successful decade at Vocalis
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alexander Kyle, musical director of Vocalis Chamber Choir, is busy rehearsing with choir members for their forthcoming concert The Springtime of the Year.
But rehearsals are tinged with more than a little sadness as, because of new professional commitments, Alex will be standing down from the role in July this year, following ten successful and happy years.
Chair of Vocalis Kevin Paynes said: “We are all delighted for Alex as he moves forward in his musical career but we are all very sad to be losing such a talented young musical director.”
If you are interested in this post, the recruitment process is open now, closing date February 4.
For details of how to apply, visit: https://www.harrogatevocalis.org.uk/
Vocalis’s Springtime of the Year concert takes place at All Saints Church, Kirkby Overblow at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 16.