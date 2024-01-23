Highly-regarded Harrogate musical director set to move to pastures new after successful decade at Vocalis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alexander Kyle, musical director of Vocalis Chamber Choir, is busy rehearsing with choir members for their forthcoming concert The Springtime of the Year.

But rehearsals are tinged with more than a little sadness as, because of new professional commitments, Alex will be standing down from the role in July this year, following ten successful and happy years.

Chair of Vocalis Kevin Paynes said: “We are all delighted for Alex as he moves forward in his musical career but we are all very sad to be losing such a talented young musical director.”

Alexander Kyle, musical director of Harrogate's Vocalis chamber choir, is to move on after their next concert The Springtime of the Year. (Picture contributed)

If you are interested in this post, the recruitment process is open now, closing date February 4.

For details of how to apply, visit: https://www.harrogatevocalis.org.uk/