High-value supercars ready to roar into Harrogate this weekend for thrilling showcase

Some of the most high-powered and high-value super and hyper cars will be roaring their way into Harrogate town centre this Saturday as part of a thrilling showcase organised by Apollo Capital.

Petrol heads of all ages will be treated to a stunning array of cars as part of a unique motor display ranging from pre-war vintage favourites to modern-day powerhouses.

The Veteran Car Tour of Yorkshire 2024 will see the vintage cars lining up on Cambridge Road and Cambridge Crescent between 10am and 3pm, organised by experts Daniel Ward and Chris Bentley, whilst the luxury and supercars – organised by Apollo Capital – will be parked on red carpet in Concours style outside The Yorkshire Hotel.

Founded in 2020 by CEO Andy King and Managing Director, David Moss, Apollo Capital is a leading UK finance broker specialising in the funding of luxury, classic, super and hypercars.

The Harrogate-based operation has a strong track record of delivering funding requirements ranging from £50,000 up to multimillion pound cars, operating in a high net-worth market of successful entrepreneurs and serial car collectors.

It was recently named the UKs Best Specialist Car finance Provider.

Apollo has arranged for 15 high value cars with a combined value in the region of £10 million to attend the event from 10am, including an Aston Martin DB5, a McLaren Senna, a Porsche 911 GT3RS, Lamborghini SVJ, Ferrari Pista and a Rolls-Royce Spectre.

The vehicles will take part in a ‘grand depart’ at 3pm.

The vintage cars will hark back to the Victorian age and will feature a pedal-operated 1885 Rudge Quadricycle and an 1888 Truchetet Steam Car that was coal-fired.

There will be 50 veteran cars made before 1905, as well as six other steam cars in total.

Andy King, CEO of Apollo Capital, said: “We are delighted to be involved with this exciting event which will showcase the very best in classic, super and hyper cars with many rare and high-value vehicles on show to the public.