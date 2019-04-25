Here's everything you need to know about this year's Ripon Cathedral beer festival

Bumper crowds are expected to attend this year's Ripon Cathedral beer festival, with a packed programme of live music and entertainment planned throughout the day.

The popular fundraising event will take place on May 6, 11.30am to 5pm, in the Dean's Garden at Ripon Cathedral.

There'll be a wide range of beers and hot food on offer, and children's activities including a bouncy castle, face painting, and a craft table.

Two new bands will feature in this year’s live music line-up: Colin Cutler - a banjo, guitar and fiddle-slinging songwriter with roots in the North Carolina Piedmont and Virginia Blue Ridge, and Alex Golisti - who blends English and American folk elements with a blues infused guitar style.

A number of local breweries are supporting the beer festival, which will feature a selection of ales. There will be brews from Hambleton Ales, Wold Top Bitter, Rudgate Brewery, Roosters, Yorkshire Heart, Timothy Taylor’s and Theakstons. The ever-popular ‘Old Sleningford’ locally-produced cider will be on sale, plus Pimms, wine and soft drinks.

Entrance to the event will be £5 for adults, which includes a festival glass, and the event has been generously sponsored by CNG commercial gas and electricity supplier in Harrogate.

Many other Ripon businesses have generously sponsored advertising in the programme, which will support the Dean’s development plans for a 21st century Yorkshire Cathedral.

Hambleton Ales, Rudgate Brewery and Rick Jones from the Water Rat in Ripon are again supporting this year’s beer festival logistics.

Margaret Hammond, manager of the fundraising team, said: “We could not put on this event without the generous support of so many local businesses and volunteers who support the beer festival. We are truly grateful to everyone who gives their time and expertise to help give the local community a fun day and at the same time raise funds for the Cathedral.”