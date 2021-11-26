Here is your guide to the Crimple Christmas Market happening in Harrogate this weekend
This weekend Crimple will be working alongside the organiser of the cancelled annual Harrogate Christmas Market and many of the stallholders who would have been there and will host their very own festive weekend.
The annual Harrogate Christmas Market, which attracted over 80,000 visitors annually, lost its licence earlier this year after Harrogate Borough Council raised concerns over safety, terrorism and Covid.
The Crimple festive market is set to feature over 20 food and craft stalls, children’s activities, a festive animal farm, face painting, treasure trails, wreath making demonstrations and live music.
Brian Dunsby OBE, organiser of the traditional Harrogate Christmas Market, said: “I’ve been working closely with Crimple and I am so pleased that they have offered a home to many of the stallholders who should have been at the cancelled Harrogate Christmas Market this year.
“It’s been a tough few years for many independent traders so this is great news and in true community spirit.
“Crimple provides an attractive under-cover heated location for a Christmas Market, right next door to their popular garden centre and their new food hall.”
Here is everything you need to know ahead of this weekend's festivities...
When?
The Crimple Christmas Market will take place from 8am till 7pm on Saturday, November 27 and 10am till 4pm on Sunday, November 28
Where?
Crimple, Leeds Road, Pannal, Harrogate, HG3 1EW
What?
The Crimple Christmas Market is set to feature over 20 food and craft stalls, children’s activities, live music, a festive animal farm, face painting, treasure trails and wreath making demonstrations.
There will also be double points available for loyalty holders, including a free Crimple Tote Bag (minimum spend of £50)
There will be live music all weekend:
Saturday
10:00 -11:00 - The Harrogate Gang Show - Scouts And Guides
11:00 - 12:00 - Lacewing - Mary Vipond (vocals) and Andy Whittaker (guitar) - are based in North Yorkshire and perform a range of traditional and contemporary folk ballads
12:00 - 13:00 - Harrogate Spa Town Ukes - The Local Ukelele Band
13:00 - 16:00 - Chris White Jazz Trio - Performing Classic Jazz Favourites
16:00 - 18:00 - Tewit Youth Band - A Local Brass Band Based In Huby
Sunday
10:00 - 13:00 - Chris White Jazz band - performing classic jazz favourites
13:00 – 14:00 - Hopeward
14:00 – 15:00 - Nevin & Rachel - Father - Daughter duo who sing traditional Yorkshire Folk songs + carols
15:00 – 16:00 - Freddie Cleary - a local busker, Freddie can often be found entertaining crowds in Ripon & Harrogate
How can I get to Crimple?
There is free parking available at Crimple
Bus - 36, A2 and X52 all have routes that pass near Crimple
Train - Pannal station is just a 12 minute walk
What else is on offer at Crimple during the festive period?
Santa will be visiting Crimple when they host their Santa's Grotto on selected dates throughout December, including Christmas Eve for £12 per child
They will also be hosting Breakfast with Santa on selected dates throughout December
£17.50 per child and £15 per adult which includes an age-appropriate present, breakfast and a visit from the man himself
All enquires and booking requests should be sent to [email protected]
For more information about the Crimple Christmas Market and other activities on offer, visit https://crimple.co.uk/pages/events