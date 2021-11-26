Here is your guide to the Crimple Christmas Market happening in Harrogate this weekend

Crimple has recently undergone a £4 million investment and is set to host their very own Christmas Market this weekend

The annual Harrogate Christmas Market, which attracted over 80,000 visitors annually, lost its licence earlier this year after Harrogate Borough Council raised concerns over safety, terrorism and Covid.

The Crimple festive market is set to feature over 20 food and craft stalls, children’s activities, a festive animal farm, face painting, treasure trails, wreath making demonstrations and live music.

Brian Dunsby OBE, organiser of the traditional Harrogate Christmas Market, said: “I’ve been working closely with Crimple and I am so pleased that they have offered a home to many of the stallholders who should have been at the cancelled Harrogate Christmas Market this year.

“It’s been a tough few years for many independent traders so this is great news and in true community spirit.

“Crimple provides an attractive under-cover heated location for a Christmas Market, right next door to their popular garden centre and their new food hall.”

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this weekend's festivities...

When?

The Crimple Christmas Market will take place from 8am till 7pm on Saturday, November 27 and 10am till 4pm on Sunday, November 28

Where?

Crimple, Leeds Road, Pannal, Harrogate, HG3 1EW

What?

The Crimple Christmas Market is set to feature over 20 food and craft stalls, children’s activities, live music, a festive animal farm, face painting, treasure trails and wreath making demonstrations.

There will also be double points available for loyalty holders, including a free Crimple Tote Bag (minimum spend of £50)

There will be live music all weekend:

Saturday

10:00 -11:00 - The Harrogate Gang Show - Scouts And Guides

11:00 - 12:00 - Lacewing - Mary Vipond (vocals) and Andy Whittaker (guitar) - are based in North Yorkshire and perform a range of traditional and contemporary folk ballads

12:00 - 13:00 - Harrogate Spa Town Ukes - The Local Ukelele Band

13:00 - 16:00 - Chris White Jazz Trio - Performing Classic Jazz Favourites

16:00 - 18:00 - Tewit Youth Band - A Local Brass Band Based In Huby

Sunday

10:00 - 13:00 - Chris White Jazz band - performing classic jazz favourites

13:00 – 14:00 - Hopeward

14:00 – 15:00 - Nevin & Rachel - Father - Daughter duo who sing traditional Yorkshire Folk songs + carols

15:00 – 16:00 - Freddie Cleary - a local busker, Freddie can often be found entertaining crowds in Ripon & Harrogate

How can I get to Crimple?

There is free parking available at Crimple

Bus - 36, A2 and X52 all have routes that pass near Crimple

Train - Pannal station is just a 12 minute walk

What else is on offer at Crimple during the festive period?

Santa will be visiting Crimple when they host their Santa's Grotto on selected dates throughout December, including Christmas Eve for £12 per child

They will also be hosting Breakfast with Santa on selected dates throughout December

£17.50 per child and £15 per adult which includes an age-appropriate present, breakfast and a visit from the man himself

All enquires and booking requests should be sent to [email protected]