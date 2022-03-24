Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Red Arrows flypast over the Harrogate district this afternoon

The first Red Arrows display of the year will take place today, with six of the iconic planes flying over Yorkshire and Lincolnshire this afternoon.

What are the Red Arrows?

The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, is the aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force based at RAF Scampton.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Arrows are set to perform a flypast over the Harrogate district this afternoon

Formed in 1964, their flypasts have become must-see events, and the displays often grace major national commemorations.

They are currently based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, but will be relocated to RAF Waddington later this year.

Where can I see the Red Arrows fly over the Harrogate district today?

The Red Arrows have published a full schedule for when they will be flying over Yorkshire on the Military Airshows website, along with a map of the route.

A map of the route the Red Arrows will be taking over Yorkshire and Lincolnshire this afternoon

But you will have to be quick to see them in action, as they will only be in the air for a little over 30 minutes, as they make the journey from Lincolnshire to North Yorkshire and back again.

What time can I see the Red Arrows today?

RAF Scampton - 1.50pm

Sturgate - 1.52pm

North East of Tollingham - 1.56pm

Wetherby - 2pm

Harrogate - 2.01pm

Burton Leonard - 2.02pm

Ripon - 2.03pm

North West of Kirklington - 2.04pm

Leeming - 2.05pm

South West of Great Langton - 2.06pm

North East of Great Broughton - 2.08pm

East of Wintringham - 2.12pm

North Kelsey - 2.19pm

RAF Scampton 2.21pm