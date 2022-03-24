Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Red Arrows flypast over the Harrogate district this afternoon
The Red Arrows are set to perform a flypast over the Harrogate district this afternoon (March 24) and here is everything you need to know to make sure you see them.
The first Red Arrows display of the year will take place today, with six of the iconic planes flying over Yorkshire and Lincolnshire this afternoon.
What are the Red Arrows?
The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, is the aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force based at RAF Scampton.
Formed in 1964, their flypasts have become must-see events, and the displays often grace major national commemorations.
They are currently based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, but will be relocated to RAF Waddington later this year.
Where can I see the Red Arrows fly over the Harrogate district today?
The Red Arrows have published a full schedule for when they will be flying over Yorkshire on the Military Airshows website, along with a map of the route.
But you will have to be quick to see them in action, as they will only be in the air for a little over 30 minutes, as they make the journey from Lincolnshire to North Yorkshire and back again.
What time can I see the Red Arrows today?
RAF Scampton - 1.50pm
Sturgate - 1.52pm
North East of Tollingham - 1.56pm
Wetherby - 2pm
Harrogate - 2.01pm
Burton Leonard - 2.02pm
Ripon - 2.03pm
North West of Kirklington - 2.04pm
Leeming - 2.05pm
South West of Great Langton - 2.06pm
North East of Great Broughton - 2.08pm
East of Wintringham - 2.12pm
North Kelsey - 2.19pm
RAF Scampton 2.21pm
If you manage to spot the Red Arrows flying over the Harrogate district this afternoon, send in your photos and videos to [email protected]
Northern Gas Networks to carry out essential upgrade work in Knaresborough for two weeks to ensure a safe and reliable gas supply