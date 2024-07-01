Here is a full schedule of what is happening at the 165th edition of the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 165th Great Yorkshire Show returns to Harrogate next week and is set to be a jam-packed four-day event with something for everyone to enjoy.

Over 100,000 people are expected to attend the show, which celebrates agriculture, food, farming and countryside, with traditional competitions and favourites as well as a host of brand new features for this year.

The Great Yorkshire Show 2024 will be the final one for current Show Director Charles Mills as he comes to the end of his tenure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles said: “This will be a very special show for me personally as it will be my ninth and final show as Show Director.

The 165th Great Yorkshire Show returns to Harrogate next week and is set to be a jam-packed four-day event

"Be sure, it will be full of entertainment, superb competition and the best animals in the United Kingdom coming together to celebrate farming, food and agriculture.”

To buy tickets, visit https://greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/ticket-information/

Here are some of the main highlights that visitors can look forward to:

TUESDAY, JULY 9

MAIN RING

08:00 – Ridden Hunters (Novices)

Followed by Ridden Hunter Championship

Followed by Ridden Hunter (Weights)

Followed by Ridden Hunter Championship

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

13:00 – Forever Tenors followed by the Yorkshire Volunteers Band (Build and Walk Show Jumping Class 1)

Followed by Show Jumping - The William Hanson Stakes

15:00 – Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Team

15:30 – Heavy Horse Singles

16:30 – Forever Tenors followed by the Yorkshire Volunteers Band (Build and Walk Show Jumping Class 2)

Followed by Show Jumping – Badsworth Stakes Accumulator

TOP SPEC WHITE ROSE RING

08:00 – Ridden Coloured Horses (HOYS)

13:15 – Course Build

13:45 – Open Working Hunters (HOYS)

15:45 – Novice Working Hunters

Followed by Championship

RIDINGS RING

08:00 – Shires

Followed by Clydesdales

12:30 – Irish Draught – Breeding

14:45 – Cleveland Bays

CATTLE RINGS

09:30 – Native Beef Breed classes (Top & Bottom Rings)

13:00 – Commercial Cattle classes (Bottom Rings)

PIG RINGS

09:00 – Modern Pig Breed Classes

15:00 – People’s Choice Competition

SHEEP RINGS

09:00 – MV Accredited & Non MV Sheep Breed Classes

09:00 – Wool Fleece Classes

GOAT RING

13:00 – Judging of Goatlings & Kids

GYS STAGE

11:00 – Helen Skelton

12:00 – Meet & Greet with Helen Skelton

14:00 – Helen Skelton

15:00 – Meet & Greet with Helen Skelton

OTHER COMPETITIONS

09:30 – Judging of Beagles – Doghounds

Followed by Junior Handler – Beagles

09:30 – Judging of Harriers – Doghounds

Followed by Junior Handler – Harriers

10:30 – Garden Show Competitions

14:15 – Judging of Beagles – Bitchhounds

14:15 – Judging of Harriers – Bitchhounds

15:30 – GYS Innovation Awards Ceremony

15:45 – YAS Awards followed by RABI/YAS Outstanding Contribution to Yorkshire Agriculture Award

All day – Shearing Competitions

10:30 – Cheese & Dairy Competition

All day – Honey Competition

All day – Forestry and Woodcraft

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

MAIN RING

08:00 – Ring A: Irish Draught Ridden

Followed by Ring A: Ladies Side-Saddle (HOYS)

08:00 – Ring B: Small Hunter (HOYS)

Followed by Ring B: Riding Horses (HOYS)

10:45 – Scurry – Small Ponies

11:15 – Forever Tenors followed by the Yorkshire Volunteers Band (Build & Walk Show Jumping Class 3)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Followed by Show Jumping - International Stairway Competition

13:15 – Heavy Horse Pairs

14:15 – Scurry – Large Ponies

14:45 – Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Team

15:15 – Best Soldier Presentation

15:30 – Forever Tenors followed by the Yorkshire Volunteers Band (Build and Walk Show Jumping Class 4)

Followed by Show Jumping – The Great Yorkshire Championship

TOP SPEC WHITE ROSE RING

08:00 – Ring A: Hunter Breeding & Hunter Youngstock

Followed by Ring A: Sport Horse Breeding

08:00 – Ring B: Riding Pony Breeding & Youngstock

Followed by Ring B: Veterans

13:00 – Ridden Cobs (HOYS) followed by Championship & SP53

15:00 – Ridden Maxi Cob (HOYS)

16:00 – Retrained Racehorse

RIDINGS RING

08:00 – Coloured Youngstock

09:30 – Shetlands

12:00 – New Forest

12:50 – Shetlands (Miniature)

14:20 – Donkeys

15:10 – Exmoors

16:00 – Dartmoors

CATTLE RINGS

09:30 – Continental Beef Breed classes (Top & Bottom Rings)

09:30 – Dairy Breed classes (Bottom Rings)

PIG RINGS

09:00 – Traditional Pig Breed Classes

SHEEP RINGS

09:00 – MV Accredited & Non MV Sheep Breed Classes

GOAT RING

08:00 – 1st inspection of Milking Goats

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Followed by Milking in the former Goat ring (for the milking competition)

11:00 – Second inspection of the Milking Goats by the judge

Followed by Parade of prize winners (inspection production) & Best in Show

15:00 – People’s Choice Competition

07:45Future Farmers of Yorkshire Breakfast Meeting

GYS STAGE

11:00 – Adam Henson

12:00 – Meet & Greet with Adam Henson

14:00 – Adam Henson

15:00 – Meet & Greet with Adam Henson

OTHER COMPETITIONS

09:30 – Pigeons

09:30 – Judging of Foxhounds – Doghounds

11:00 – Tye Trophy Awards

14:15 – Judging of Foxhounds – Bitchhounds

14:15 – Judging of Foxhounds – Young Handlers

16.45 – John Boddy Timber Award Presentation

All day Shearing Competition

All day – Cheese

All day – Honey Competition (Honey Pavilion)

All day – Forestry and Woodcraft

All day – Wrought Ironwork Static & Live Competitions

THURSDAY, JULY 11

MAIN RING

08:00 – Ring A: Highlands

08:00 – Ring B: Connemara

08:00 – Ring C: Welsh A followed by Welsh B

08:00 – Ring D: Welsh C followed by Welsh D

11:00 – Forever Tenors followed by the Yorkshire Volunteers Band (Build and Walk Show Jumping Classes 5)

Followed by Show Jumping – The Yorkshire Dales Ice Cream Mini Major Whip Round

12:15 – Heavy Horse Teams

13:10 – Scurry Championship

13:30 – A Year in the Life of a Hound

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

13:50 – Cattle Parade (Beef & Commercial Breeds) & Final Judging of Blythewood Dairy Pairs

14:30 – In-Hand Supreme Championship

15:15 – Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Team

15:45 – Forever Tenors followed by the Yorkshire Volunteers Band (Build and Walk Show Jumping Class 6)

Followed by Show Jumping – Ripon Select Foods Cock O’ The North Championship

TOP SPEC WHITE ROSE RING

08:00 – Ridden Mountain & Moorland Small Breeds (HOYS)

Followed by Welsh A

Followed by Welsh B

Followed by Small Breed Championship

10:00 – Ridden Mountain & Moorland Large Breeds (HOYS)

Followed by New Forest

Followed by Connemara

Followed by Highland

Followed by Welsh C

Followed by Welsh D

Followed by Fell

Followed by Dales

Followed by Large Breed Championship

Followed by Overall Championship

RIDINGS RING

08:00 – Fells

10:00 – Dales

14:00 – Mountain & Moorland First Ridden (HOYS)

Followed by Mountain & Moorland Lead Rein (HOYS)

Followed by Mountain & Moorland Mini Championship

CATTLE RINGS

09:30 – Beef Junior Championship (Top Rings)

Followed by Supreme Beef Championship (Top Rings)

Followed by Beef Interbreed Junior Group of 4 (Top Rings)

Followed by Beef Interbreed Senior Group of 4 (Top Rings)

09:30 – Dairy Young Handlers

Followed by Dairy Maiden Heifer Championships (Bottom Rings)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Followed by Dairy Preliminary judging of Blythewood (Bottom Rings)

Followed by Dairy Interbreed Group of 5 (Bottom Rings)

Followed by Dairy Exhibitor Bred Pairs Class (Bottom Rings)

Followed by Dairy Junior Championship (Bottom Rings)

Followed by Dairy Exhibitor Bred Championship (Bottom Rings)

Followed by Dairy Supreme Championship (Bottom Rings)

13:50 – Cattle Parade & Final judging of Blythewood Dairy Pairs (Main Ring)

PIG RINGS

09:00 – BPA Pig of the Year Qualifier

11:00 – Supreme Championship

14:00 – BPA Pig of the Year Final

Followed by Young Stock Handler Comptition

Followed by BPA Young Pig of the Year Qualifier

SHEEP RINGS

10:30 – Commercial Female Championship

Followed by MV Accredited Supreme Championship

Followed by Non Accredited Supreme Championship

Followed by Overall Supreme Championship

14:00 – Young Handlers (MV & Non MV)

GOAT RING

08:00 – Milking Competitions – Yorkshire Dairy Goats

15:00 – Novice Goat Handler Competitions

GYS STAGE

11:00 – Peter Wright – The Yorkshire Vet

12:00 – Meet & Greet with Peter Wright – The Yorkshire Vet

14:00 – Peter Wright – The Yorkshire Vet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15:00 – Meet & Greet with Peter Wright – The Yorkshire Vet

OTHER COMPETITIONS

09:00 – Poultry Classes

09:00 – Horseshoeing Competitions & Demos

10:00 – Working Terriers

15:30 – Student Awards (President’s Lawn)

Followed by Long Service Awards (President’s Lawn)

All day – Shearing Competition

All day – Cheese

All day – Forestry and Woodcraft

All day – Wrought Ironwork Static & Live Competitions

FRIDAY, JULY 12

08:00 – Ring A: Intermediate Show Riding Type (HOYS)

Followed by Championship

Followed by Intermediate Show Hunter (HOYS)

08:00 – Ring B: Traditional Cobs (TGCA)

Followed by Equine Rescue

11:30 – Forever Tenors followed by the Yorkshire Volunteers Band (Build and Walk Show Jumping Class 7)

Followed by Show Jumping – The Great Yorkshire Challenge

13:25 – Heavy Horse Turnout Championship

14:00 – Grand Cattle Parade & Blythewood Beef Pairs Championship

15:00 – Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Team

15:30 – Forever Tenors followed by the Yorkshire Volunteers Band

Followed by President’s Handover

16:00 – The Pony Club Games Display

17:50 – Closing Ceremony – the Yorkshire Volunteers Band

TOP SPEC WHITE ROSE RING

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

09:30 – Show Jumping Class 8 – Senior Newcomer 1.10m – First Round

10:00 – Show Jumping Class 9 – Senior 1.10m Open

12:30 – Show Jumping Class 10 – Senior Foxhunter 1.20m – First Round

RIDINGS RING

11:00 – Traditional Cobs (TGCA)

12:00 – Rescue Equine Class

CATTLE RINGS

09:30 – Beef Young Handlers (Bottom Rings)

Followed by Beef Preliminary Judging of Blythewood Beef Pairs (Top Rings)

Followed by Beef Breed Pairs Championship (Top Rings)

Followed by Beef Breed Groups Championship (Top Rings)

09:30 – Dairy Nation young Farmers Competitions (Bottom Rings)

11:00 – People’s Choice Competition (Bottom Rings)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14:00 – Cattle Parade & Final judging of Blythewood Beef Pairs

PIG RINGS

09:00 – Young Pig Interbreed Championship

Followed by Interbreed Pig Pair Classes

Followed by Interbreed Pig Group Classes

Followed by Champion of Champions

SHEEP RINGS

09:00 – Open Pair of Ewe Lambs (MV & Non MV)

Followed by Open Pair of Ewe Lambs – Championship

Followed by Open Pair of Tup Lambs (MV & Non MV)

Followed by Open Pair of Tup Lambs – Championship

Followed by Overall Pair of Lambs – Open Championship

Followed by Pairs (MV & Non Acc.) Championship

Followed by Overall Pairs Championship

Followed by Groups (MV & Non Acc.) Championships

Followed by Overall Groups Championships

13:30 – Wool on the Hoof (MV & Non Acc.)

GOAT RING

10:00 – Yorkshire Dairy Goats judging of Goatlings & Kids (in the pig ring)

Followed by Best in show (Pig Ring)

14:30 – Display of Pygmy Goats

GYS STAGE

11:00 – Rob & Dave Nicholson of Cannon Hall Farm

12:00 – Meet & Greet with Rob & Dave Nicholson of Cannon Hall Farm

14:00 – Rob & Dave Nicholson of Cannon Hall Farm

15:00 – Meet & Greet Rob & Dave Nicholson of Cannon Hall Farm

OTHER COMPETITIONS

10:30 – Bloodhounds & Draghounds

All day – Wrought Ironwork Static & Live Competitions

All day – Egg Classes

All day – Horseshoeing Competitions & Demos