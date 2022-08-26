Here are nine things to do this bank holiday weekend across the Harrogate district

Looking for something to do this bank holiday weekend? Here is what’s happening across the Harrogate district...
1. Jurassic Crazy Golf
This nine-hole pop-up mini crazy golf course – complete with dinosaurs – has taken over the Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate and is open till Sunday, August 28
Photo: Gerard Binks
2. Fireworks Championships, Newby Hall
Tickets are still available for the Fireworks Champions event at Newby Hall on Saturday, August 27
Photo: Mat Lawrence
3. Bank Holiday Monday Family Day, Ripon Racecourse
This is a great day out with something for all the family to enjoy including thrilling racing, entertainment, bouncy castles, fun slides and much more
Photo: John Giles
4. Pop Up Party, Ripon Spa Gardens
On Saturday (August 27) there is a fun-filled free pop up party with plenty of entertainment and activities on offer including juggling shows, magic shows, circus tricks shows and character mini discos
Photo: Gary Longbottom