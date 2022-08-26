News you can trust since 1836
Here are nine things to do this bank holiday weekend across the Harrogate district

To get your bank holiday weekend off to a great start, here is a list of the top nine things to do with your family and friends in Harrogate.

By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 26th August 2022, 3:59 pm

Looking for something to do this bank holiday weekend? Here is what's happening across the Harrogate district...

1. Jurassic Crazy Golf

This nine-hole pop-up mini crazy golf course – complete with dinosaurs – has taken over the Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate and is open till Sunday, August 28

Photo: Gerard Binks

2. Fireworks Championships, Newby Hall

Tickets are still available for the Fireworks Champions event at Newby Hall on Saturday, August 27

Photo: Mat Lawrence

3. Bank Holiday Monday Family Day, Ripon Racecourse

This is a great day out with something for all the family to enjoy including thrilling racing, entertainment, bouncy castles, fun slides and much more

Photo: John Giles

4. Pop Up Party, Ripon Spa Gardens

On Saturday (August 27) there is a fun-filled free pop up party with plenty of entertainment and activities on offer including juggling shows, magic shows, circus tricks shows and character mini discos

Photo: Gary Longbottom

