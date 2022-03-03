Henshaws Beer Festival returns

Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre Knaresborough.

Organisers for the popular Knaresborough event said it will take place over two days - Saturday 14 and Sunday May 15.

“We are thrilled to announce that our Beer Festival is back for 2022,” said a spokesman.

“Join us at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre for an enticing mix of beer, food, music and family activities.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There will be live music from acclaimed local artists throughout the day and into the night.”

Family sessions will take place during the day and an adults only evening session will be held on the Saturday.