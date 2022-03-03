Henshaws Beer Festival returns
Henshaws Beer Festival is to return following an enforced break because of Covid restrictions.
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 2:32 pm
Organisers for the popular Knaresborough event said it will take place over two days - Saturday 14 and Sunday May 15.
“We are thrilled to announce that our Beer Festival is back for 2022,” said a spokesman.
“Join us at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre for an enticing mix of beer, food, music and family activities.
“There will be live music from acclaimed local artists throughout the day and into the night.”
Family sessions will take place during the day and an adults only evening session will be held on the Saturday.
“Thanks to our sponsor Berwins Solicitors and all our other supporters for making this event possible,” said a spokesman.