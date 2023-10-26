News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate's Stray Bonfire set to attract 10,000 people thanks to volunteers from Harrogate Roundtable

The countdown is on for this year's charity Stray Bonfire in Harrogate as organisers reveal the details of this year’s event.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 10:16 BST
Now incredibly in its 52nd year, the Stray Bonfire and Fireworks Display is free to attend, is run by volunteers from Harrogate Roundtable and is funded entirely by donations from the public and sponsorship from local companies.

Unlike last year when there were doubts it would happen amid fears over costs, this year's event is all ready to go.

Taking place on Saturday, November 4 on the Oatlands Stray, the details of what is happening have now been revealed by Harrogate Roundtable.

    Flashback to the spectacular Harrogate Stray Bonfire and Firework display in 2022. (Picture Gerard Binks)Flashback to the spectacular Harrogate Stray Bonfire and Firework display in 2022. (Picture Gerard Binks)
    Flashback to the spectacular Harrogate Stray Bonfire and Firework display in 2022. (Picture Gerard Binks)

    Starts: 5pm

    Bonfire lit: 6.30pm.

    Fireworks display: 7.15pm.

    Ends: 7.45pm.

    Charity donations will be taken at the event which will fundraise for Harrogate Homeless Project.

    There will also be family-friendly entertainments on the stage hosted by Your Harrogate's Nick Hancock plus food and drink stalls and face-painting.

