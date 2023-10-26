Harrogate's Stray Bonfire set to attract 10,000 people thanks to volunteers from Harrogate Roundtable

The countdown is on for this year's charity Stray Bonfire in Harrogate as organisers reveal the details of this year’s event.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now incredibly in its 52nd year, the Stray Bonfire and Fireworks Display is free to attend, is run by volunteers from Harrogate Roundtable and is funded entirely by donations from the public and sponsorship from local companies.

Unlike last year when there were doubts it would happen amid fears over costs, this year's event is all ready to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Saturday, November 4 on the Oatlands Stray, the details of what is happening have now been revealed by Harrogate Roundtable.

Most Popular

Flashback to the spectacular Harrogate Stray Bonfire and Firework display in 2022. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Starts: 5pm

Bonfire lit: 6.30pm.

Fireworks display: 7.15pm.

Ends: 7.45pm.

Charity donations will be taken at the event which will fundraise for Harrogate Homeless Project.