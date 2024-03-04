Harrogate's spectacular new lights event to rival major cities thanks to Harrogate International Festivals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Commissioned by arts charity Harrogate International Festivals which prides itself in creating events in Harrogate of the highest standard, BEAM is the result of a collaboration with internationally-renowned Leeds-based artist James Bawn.

Boasting a magical celebration of Harrogate's most important landmarks and best-loved spaces across the town centre, BEAM will run from dusk till 10pm each evening on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16.

From thousands of specks of light dancing in the trees of the Valley Gardens and searchlights beaming patterns across the sky to a serene celebration of Harrogate town centre’s more tranquil spaces, the event will consist of ten unique illuminations to create a rich and varied spectacle.

Flashback to a previous event in 2019 by famous artist and lighting designer James Bawn when he created a lighting installation in Harrogate celebrating the town's spa heritage. (Picture Richard Maude)

Local residents and visitors can explore the town’s streets and watch the light artworks come to life at number of landmark locations, including Crescent Gardens and the War Memorial.

The event, led by the arts charity and supported by Future 50, North Yorkshire Council, Visit North Yorkshire and Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID), is free for everyone.

Business owners and members of the local community are being encouraged to get involved by creating their own lights and putting them on display in their windows to enhance the trail.

Fiona Movley, Chair of the Future 50 Appeal, said: “Harrogate International Festivals Future 50 Appeal was created to ensure the widest possible access to the arts for our community, and to develop artists of the future.

"We are excited to light up our town and shine a light on the creative talent we have in our region.”

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “Harrogate BID is thrilled to continue our close partnership with Harrogate International Festivals.

"With anticipated increased footfall and spend for our members, a new and unique Harrogate experience delivering our objective of a ‘Vibrant Town’, we cannot wait to see Beam come to fruition and really put Harrogate on the map.”