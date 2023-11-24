Harrogate's spectacular Christmas celebrations to be launched as countdown to biggest-ever fayre begins

The clock is ticking to the launch of this year’s spectacular Christmas celebrations in Harrogate and district with a feast of events and attractions.

The Harrogate Christmas Fayre 2023 will start on Friday, December 1 at 10am, and will run until Sunday, December 17.

First launched in 2021 and delivered by Market Place Europe alongside Destination Harrogate, the Christmas Fayre has grown year-on-year and now offers an eclectic mix of up to 50 stalls selling Christmas gifts, decorations and seasonal foodie treats, which complement Harrogate’s independent retailers, restaurants, bars and boutique stores.

Matthew Chapman, the manager for Harrogate BID, which is supporting the Harrogate Christmas Fayre, said: “Here at Harrogate BID we are yet again delighted to be supporting the Christmas offer in Harrogate to deliver another magnificent festive season for the town.

The arrival of Harrogate's action-packed Christmas season will include the Candy Cane Express road train in the town centre. (Picture contributed)

“From more than 100,000 festive lights to the unique additional animations, we can’t wait to welcome the thousands of visitors and residents alike to our great town.

"This time of the year is so important to local and national businesses, and we are proud to play a part in supporting this.”

Alongside the festivities in central Harrogate, a programme of events and activities are being staged in the surrounding area.

Ripon Cathedral hosts its annual Christmas Gift and Food Fair on November 24 and 25, while the Knaresborough Christmas Market weekend takes place on December 2-3.

Christmas in Harrogate - Get your skates on and glide around Harrogate Ice Rink at Crescent Gardens, or take a gentler ride on the traditional Christmas carousel, until 7Th January. (Picture contributed)

One Harrogate highlight not to miss is the open-top bus experience.

Delivered by Transdev and part of the York City Sightseeing tour fleet, the open-top bus experience is thought to be the first of its kind to come to Harrogate.

Top ten Christmas festivities in Harrogate district

Gifts and tasty treats

The Harrogate Christmas Fayre 2023 launches on Friday, 1st December at 10am, and runs until Sunday 17th December. (Picture contributed)

Harrogate Christmas Fayre, 1st – 17th December.

Little Bird Made Artisan Market, Valley Gardens, Harrogate, 2nd, 3rd, 9th,10th,16th, 17th December.

Country Living Christmas Fair, at Harrogate Convention Centre, 30th November – 3rd December.

Knaresborough Christmas Market and be mesmerised by the firework finale on 3rd December.

Meet Santa Claus

Harrogate Father Christmas Experience, Cedar Court Hotel, from 2nd December – or post your Christmas wish list at the North Pole Post Office on Cheltenham Parade.

See Harrogate in a new light

Ride on the Candy Cane Express road train in Harrogate town centre (every day during market times) or try the new Open Top Bus Experience (Fri-Sun during Market times) sponsored by West Park Hotel and the Coach and

Horses (Sleigh and Reindeers) of Provenance Inns for 2023.

Try ice skating

Get your skates on and glide around Harrogate Ice Rink at Crescent Gardens, or take a gentler ride on the traditional Christmas carousel, until 7th January.

Spectacular sights

See RHS Garden Harlow Carr all lit up in its gardens during GLOW, running until 30th December.

See Fountains Abbey near Ripon in a different light as it sparkles as part of the annual Music and Lights celebration taking place each weekend until 1st January.

Go on a Winter Adventure at Stockeld Park near Spofforth and delight at the amazing illuminations, until 8th January.

Fun for all the family

Visit Harrogate Theatre for this year's magical family pantomime Dick Whittington.

The Harrogate Christmas Fayre 2023 opening times

Mondays - Saturdays: 10am - 7pm

Sundays: 11am - 4:30pm