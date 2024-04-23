Harrogate's Red Wall Theatre is to dive into post-war history for acclaimed comedy-drama about Clement Attlee

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The community theatre company will present Clement Attlee: A Modest Little Man with four shows this weekend, three in St Roberts Club, Harrogate, and the fourth at Ripon Arts Hub.

Director Jan Williams is delighted to report that Francis Beckett, distinguished journalist and biographer - and author of their first production, will be coming from London to attend a performance.

Beckett, an English author, journalist, biographer, and contemporary historian who has written biographies of Aneurin Bevan, Clement Attlee, Harold Macmillan and Tony Blair, will be coming to the Ripon show and holding a short Q and A session afterwards in the bar.

Harrogate's Red Wall theatre company will present Clement Attlee: A Modest Little Man and its writer, Francis Beckett, pictured, is coming from London to attend a performance. (Picture contributed)

Despite facing vociferous opposition from Churchill, Attlee was was Labour Prime Minister from 1945 to 1951 and founded the NHS, among other achievements.

The founder members of Red Wall Theatre are Jan Williams, actor and director for many years with Harrogate's Woodlands drama group, and David Aldred, whose intercultural work brings together sound, dance, words and visuals and who has presented performances in theatres across Yorkshire.

Performances of Clement Attlee: A Modest Little Man will run at St Roberts Club in Harrogate from Friday, April 25 to Saturday, April 26 and at Ripon Arts Club on Sunday, April 27.

The two matinee shows are mobility-friendly.