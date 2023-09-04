Harrogate's programme of free events for Heritage Open Days hailed as the 'best for years'

The town will once again be playing a prominent role in the nationwide event, which will run this year from Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 17.

A bumper programme boasting more than 20 different heritage sites – some usually closed to the public – will open doors for free, welcoming Harrogate residents and visitors.

Heritage Open Days is England’s largest festival of history and culture. Running for ten days every September, the festival offers free access to heritage events and activities across England.

Harrogate Heritage Open Days - Enjoy a free exhibition and look behind-the-scenes at Ogden fine jewellers of Harrogate. Pictured are Robert Ogden (right) with his brother Ben outside the shop. (Picture by Simon Hulme/National World)

The town’s festival has been coordinated by Harrogate Civic Society and will include free guided tours, talks, music, walks, and exhibitions – and even the chance to explore “secret” and usually closed-off spaces.

Stuart Holland, chair of the Harrogate Civic Society, said: “This year’s Heritage Open Days programme in Harrogate is the most varied and interesting for some years, with a fascinating mix of the town’s historical, cultural, civic and religious sites to explore.

“Harrogate Civic Society helps to coordinate participation by local venues in this festival, but all the hard work is done by the volunteers who open the doors, host the tours, and welcome their visitors.

"They all deserve our thanks.”

Harrogate Heritage Open Days - There's a chance to admire the Victorian splendour of The Harrogate Club on Victoria Avenue in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Among the highlights to look forward to in the Harrogate HODs programme are:

New heritage walks will be led by local experts in Pannal, Ripley Village, and Valley Gardens.

There will be towers to climb at St Wilfrid’s Church in Harrogate and Harlow Hill, and a chance to admire the Victorian splendour of The Harrogate Club.

Tours of the Duchy estate, Grove Road Cemetery, New Park, and the town’s Heritage Plaques will be guided by local heritage enthusiasts.

Harrogate Library will host talks and a look behind-the-scenes.

There will be a pump room and a local heritage centre to explore, and church bells for visitors to practice ringing.

Five religious sites will be open, some with music recitals, and there will be tours at Stonefall Cemetery.

Two special talks, part of Harrogate’s extensive War Memorial centenary commemorations (thecenotaphcentenary.info), are included in the programme.

One highlight, in particular, is expected to be an exhibition and look behind-the-scenes at Ogden fine jewellers of Harrogate.

Robert Ogden, director and fifth-generation family member, said: “We are thrilled to be part of the HODs festival and look forward to sharing our rich history, which is part of Harrogate's heritage, with visitors.

"We also hope to bring to life our extraordinary founder James R Ogden, who lectured all over the country on archaeological matters and assisted the likes of Howard Carter, Leonard Woolley and The British Museum in their work.”

Heritage Open Days is England’s largest festival of history and culture and is presented by the National Trust with support from the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Harrogate Civic Society was established in 1971 and is committed to celebrating the town’s architectural and social history and ensuring Harrogate retains the best of its historic character and embraces the future.

Every Heritage Open Days event is free to enter.

For more information on all HODs events in Harrogate, visit: https://www.harrogatecivicsociety.org/hods-a