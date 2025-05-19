Harrogate's essential guide to music, drama and comedy and events in May and June
Thursday, May 22-June 14:
Between Worlds exhibition by Beth Holmes at 108 Fine Art gallery, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.
Thursday, May 22-October 5:
HAPPY exhibition by Liz West at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.
Thursday, May 22-23, 7.30pm:
A Medieval Murder Mystery Play at St Andrew’s Church, Kirkby Malzeard, near Ripon. Tickets from wegottickets.com
Thursday, May 22, 9pm:
Live music with Hot Sauce at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Thursday, May 22, 7.30pm:
Glitterbomb Dancers present PopOdyssey inspired by Homer at Harrogate Theatre.
Thursday, May 22, 10pm:
A Ride Owt with ex-British Championship winner and professional motorcyclist James Whitham for Yorkshire Children’s Charity at Grantley Hall, Ripon.
Friday, May 23, 7.30pm:
Live stadium rock covers with Platinum at The Bilton Club, Harrogate.
Friday, May 23, 7.45pm:
Comedian Matt Price: Raging Bill at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Friday, May 23, 9pm:
Live music with the Kerrison Collective at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Friday, May 23, 10pm:
Live music with the Ed Balls Band at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, May 24-26,10am:
Teas, lunches and homemade cakes at dog-friendly Fewston hall. All proceeds on sat and sun to Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Friends of Birstwith School.
Saturday, May 24, 7pm:
Live music with Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham of Nine Below Zero at Grewelthorpe Village Hall, Ripon. Tickets from the village hall.
Saturday, May 24, 3pm:
Live acoustic covers with Jake Pattinson at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Saturday, May 24-25, 1pm:
There’s a Monster In Your Show at Harrogate Theatre. Also 3pm.
Sunday, May 25, 7pm:
Live music with Biz Denton at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.
Sunday, May 25, 3pm:
Live music with Red Kites at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Sunday, May 25, 9pm:
Live music with Stockyard Crossing at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.
Wednesday, May 28-31, 2.30pm:
Just Between Ourselves by Alan Ayckbourn at Harrogate Theatre. Also 7.30pm.
Thursday, May 29, 7.30pm:
Really Funny Comedy Club with Kiri Pritchard-Mclean and more at Roosters Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.
Thursday, May 29, 11am:
Hans Christian Andersen’s Last Unicorn Airways at Wesley Centre, Harrogate. Also 2pm.
Friday, May 30, 7.30pm:
Queen of the Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Wednesday, June 4, 7.30pm:
Rory Bremner – Making an Impression at Harrogate Theatre.
Wednesday, June 4-7, 7.30pm:
Harrogate G&S Society presents HMS Pinaforeat Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Thursday, June 5, 7.45pm:
A Mindfell Production in Association with the Theatre by the Lake presents The Dreamtime Fellrunner at Harrogate Studio Theatre.
Thursday, June 5, 7.30pm:
Berwins Salon North presents Sound Connections with guest speakers at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.
Thursday, June 5, 7.30pm:
Gavin Robertson presents Is That a Whip in Your Hand? spoof at Harrogate Theatre.
Friday, June 6, 7.30pm:
Direct from the West End, Sweet Caroline, the ultimate tribute to Neil Diamond at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, June 7, 8pm:
Hyena Lounge Comedy Club presents Jeff Innocent, Chris Washington and more at Harrogate Theatre.
Saturday, June 7, 3pm:
Harrogate Choral Society presents Reflections featuring Brahms and more at St Wilfrid's Church, Harrogate.
Tuesday, June 10-14, 2pm:
Harrogate Operatic Players present The Witches of Eastwick – A Musical Comedy at Harrogate Theatre. Also 7pm.
Thursday, June 12, 7.30pm:
The Growth House presents comedy-drama Big Strong Man at Bilton Working Mens Club, Harrogate.
Saturday, June 14, 7.30pm:
St Cecilia Orchestra presents Romantics and Radicals featuring Tchaikovsky and Stravinsky at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon.
Saturday, June 14, 7.30pm:
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.
Saturday, June 21, 7.30pm:
Live music with Bootleg Bee Gees at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.
Saturday, June 21, 7.30pm:
Ripon and Wetherby Choral Societies combine for dramatic oratorio Elijah by Mendelssohn at Ripon Cathedral.
Thursday, June 26, 7.30pm:
Launch of Harrogate International Festivals’ HACS Harrogate Music Festival with Mike Lovatt’s Brass Pack playing a programme of Hollywood Hits at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.