Harrogate's cherished arts hub says 'everything we do is for the public' as it battles uncertain times
and live on Freeview channel 276
The hard-working team at the town’s much-loved arts hub are in the shortlist for Team of the Year and Outstanding Customer Service in this year’s Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards.
Despite the era of uncertainty for this iconic Grade II listed Victorian theatre, its commitment to high standards remains undiminished.
Writing in his latest column for the Harrogate Advertiser, Harrogate Theatre’s chief executive David Bown said the secret of its success was all the staff and volunteers pulling together to make audiences feel welcome and enjoy themselves.
"Working as a team is essential when putting on complex performing arts projects,” said Mr Bown.
"There are so many elements on and off stage to integrate into an all-round experience for the audience, it is impossible to achieve success without a multi-layered approach with all our staff pulling together.
"I am particularly pleased with these two nominations.
"Everything we do is for the public and our community and front-facing activity is paramount.
"Karen Grouse epitomizes this ethos and goes above and beyond to service our audiences, making them feel informed and welcome.”
Among the many success stories at Harrogate Theatre is its highly acclaimed annual panto.
The 2023-24 panto welcomed a total of 64 schools to performances of Dick Whittington with 6,876 school children enjoying subsidised tickets to experience the magic of live theatre.
Tickets for this year’s panto, Beauty & The Beast, which will run at Harrogate Theatre from November 27 to January 19, 2025, are selling fast.
Harrogate Theatre will find out if it has won in Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards at the gala dinner taking place at the Royal Hall in Harrogate on June 3.
Team of the Year
Harrogate Theatre.
Hilton Majestic Hotel Spa Team.
Konak Meze.
La Feria.
Outstanding Customer Service
Cris Thomaszcek – Rudding Park.
Clemence Roux – Harrogate International Festivals.
Karen Grouse – Harrogate Theatre.
Lisa Tait – Three’s A Crowd.
For tickets for Harrogate Hospitality Awards Gala, email [email protected]