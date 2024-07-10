Harrogate writers circle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our meeting of 3rd July 2024 was a manuscript evening.

Susanna announced that her play had been performed at the Glazedale Arts Festival.

First to read was David with a piece from the archive which arose from a character description which was then passed on as in the game of consequences. Next was Peter who read 'Blue Screen' about an elderly lady who runs into problems at her computer class when her machine crashes with an incomprehensible error message.

However after some advice from her grandson she is able to get past it and even helps out other students at the class.

Our Webmaster hard at work

The story was to be entered in the Writing Magazine short story competition with theme of a 'Happy Ending'.

There was then a discussion about what constituted a happy ending that would be more than normally required by a standard short story. Then Susanna read a section from her memoir/observational journal. This told of a woman who had toothache and had a trip to the dentist.

She comes across a man trying to pay for his parking and she sees the man's coins bounce down the road.

Then inside the dentist she is transfixed by the fish tank and one fish who looks like Nimo, then having seen two men eating fish and chips and her desire for the same is destroyed by the numbed mouth courtesy of the dentist. Joan then read 'A Golden Age' where a woman is visiting the Grand Hotel in Venice. The hotel had become dilapidated but a shadowy figure tells her of the hotel's decline, then disappeared into the past.

Denise then read a story from her archive about an observation of the impact of a new housing estate which was built on a old orchard.