Harrogate What’s On guide to shows gigs comedy this weekend April 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thinking of going to see a show or event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to April 2025.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday, April 10-26:

Elemental exhibition at 108 Fine Art gallery, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, of contemporary jewellery and landscape paintings by Tom and Sarah Lindsay.

Thursday, April 10-12, 2.30pm:

April 12: Knaresborough Choral Society.

RAOS Musical Theatre Company presents Annie at Harrogate Theatre. Plus 7.30pm.

Thursday, April, 10, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berwins Salon North presents Power to the People with Mike Berners-Lee, Stuart Gillespie and Louisa Guise at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Thursday, April 10, 9pm:

Live music with The Less Than Average Height Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, April 11, 7pm:

Friends of Harrogate Hospital present An Evening with Eric Knowles charity fundraiser at Ashville College, Harrogate. Tickets: www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk.

Friday, April 11, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Civic Society, assisted by the Pump Room Museum and Harrogate Library, presents a talk on Harrogate’s Egyptian Collection at West Park UR Church.

Friday, April 11-12, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red Wall Theatre presents classic comedy-drama Hindle Wakes at St Robert’s Club, Harrogate.

Friday, April 11, 7.30pm:

What’s Love Got To Do With It? Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, April 11-12, 7.30pm:

Live music with KIN-L (Simon Cooper, Ian Burwell and Robin van Zelst) at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, April 11, 9pm:

Live music with DC Blues Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 12-13, 10am:

Open House Studio until 4pm with artist Paul Mirfin at 10 Brewerton Street, Knaresborough. All welcome, originals and prints for sale.

Saturday, April 12, noon:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Story Craft Theatre presents favourite fairytales for children at the restaurant lawn at Newby Hall, Ripon.

Saturday, April 12, 7.30pm:

Knaresborough Choral Society presents Bob Chilcott’s A Little Jazz Mass plus Will Todd’s Mass in Blue conducted by Daniel Rodriguez at Holy Trinity Church, Knaresborough.

Sunday, April 13-October 5:

HAPPY exhibition by Liz West at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Sunday, April 13, 9pm:

Live music with Last Hurrah at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Tuesday, April 15, Noon:

Northern Ballet presents Hansel and Gretel at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, April, 16, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Haynes and David Woods present Alas! Poor Yorick at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, April 16, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Folk Club presents Anna Massie plus Reuben & The Bridge at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Wednesday, April 16, 9pm:

Live music with Maurice Grumbleweed at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, April 17, 2.30pm:

Story Time series presents A Big Egg at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, April 18, 7.30pm:

Live music with The Roy Orbison Experience at Frazer Theatre.

Saturday, April 19, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live music with Status quo tribute band Status Faux at Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Pay on the door or book online via https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/north-yorkshire/bilton-club/status-faux/e-qdbarv

Saturday, April 19, 9pm:

Latin Fury at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 19, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents The Cinelli Brothers plus Freddie Cleary at Ripley Town Hall.

Wednesday, April 23, 7.30pm:

An Evening with Kaleb Cooper at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, April 24, 8pm:

Comedian Omid Djalili presents Namaste at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, April 24, 7pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Really Funny Comedy Club with Ria Lina, Al Stevenson and Mickey P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, April 24-26:

Badapple Theatre present popular WW1 play The Thankful Village live music performed by its writer Kate Bramley at York Theatre Royal studio.

Friday, April 25, 7.30pm:

An Evening of Francis Rossi’s Songs from the Status Quo Songbook and More at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, April 25, 7.30pm:

Nigel Havers – Talking B*ll*cks at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, April 25, 8pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Stuart Laws Has To Be Joking at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, April 27, noon:

The Story Craft Theatre presents favourite fairytales for children on the restaurant lawn at Newby Hall, Ripon.

Saturday, April 26, 7.30pm:

Steeleye Span In Concert – The Green Man Tour at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, April 26, 7.30pm:

Rob Lamberti presents Perfectly George (George Michael) at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Sunday, April 27, 7.30pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guenther Steiner Meet and Greet with interviewer James Hogg at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Sunday, April 27, 7.30pm:

The Bon Jovi Experience at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, April 29, 7.30pm:

An Evening With Jimmy Tarbuck at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, April 30- May 1, 10.30am:

Pirates Love Underpants at Harrogate Theatre. Also 1.30pm.

Friday, May 2, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents Dave Kelly at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, May 3, 9pm:

Live music with Leeds’ death metal band Pteroglyph plus Surya (8085 Revolt) at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 8, 7.15pm:

Launch of Cuore Chamber Orchestra with compere actor Freddie Fox at the Royal Hall, Harrogate. Programme includes Holst, Berkeley, Elgar and Tchaikovsky.