Harrogate What’s On guide to shows gigs comedy this weekend April 2025

By Graham Chalmers
Published 8th Apr 2025, 15:29 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 16:23 BST
Thinking of going to see a show or event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to April 2025.

Thursday, April 10-26:

Elemental exhibition at 108 Fine Art gallery, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, of contemporary jewellery and landscape paintings by Tom and Sarah Lindsay.

Thursday, April 10-12, 2.30pm:

RAOS Musical Theatre Company presents Annie at Harrogate Theatre. Plus 7.30pm.

Thursday, April, 10, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North presents Power to the People with Mike Berners-Lee, Stuart Gillespie and Louisa Guise at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Thursday, April 10, 9pm:

Live music with The Less Than Average Height Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, April 11, 7pm:

Friends of Harrogate Hospital present An Evening with Eric Knowles charity fundraiser at Ashville College, Harrogate. Tickets: www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk.

Friday, April 11, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Civic Society, assisted by the Pump Room Museum and Harrogate Library, presents a talk on Harrogate’s Egyptian Collection at West Park UR Church.

Friday, April 11-12, 7.30pm:

Red Wall Theatre presents classic comedy-drama Hindle Wakes at St Robert’s Club, Harrogate.

Friday, April 11, 7.30pm:

What’s Love Got To Do With It? Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, April 11-12, 7.30pm:

Live music with KIN-L (Simon Cooper, Ian Burwell and Robin van Zelst) at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, April 11, 9pm:

Live music with DC Blues Band at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 12-13, 10am:

Open House Studio until 4pm with artist Paul Mirfin at 10 Brewerton Street, Knaresborough. All welcome, originals and prints for sale.

Saturday, April 12, noon:

The Story Craft Theatre presents favourite fairytales for children at the restaurant lawn at Newby Hall, Ripon.

Saturday, April 12, 7.30pm:

Knaresborough Choral Society presents Bob Chilcott’s A Little Jazz Mass plus Will Todd’s Mass in Blue conducted by Daniel Rodriguez at Holy Trinity Church, Knaresborough.

Sunday, April 13-October 5:

HAPPY exhibition by Liz West at Mercer Art Gallery, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Sunday, April 13, 9pm:

Live music with Last Hurrah at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Tuesday, April 15, Noon:

Northern Ballet presents Hansel and Gretel at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, April, 16, 7.30pm:

Jon Haynes and David Woods present Alas! Poor Yorick at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, April 16, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Folk Club presents Anna Massie plus Reuben & The Bridge at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Wednesday, April 16, 9pm:

Live music with Maurice Grumbleweed at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, April 17, 2.30pm:

Story Time series presents A Big Egg at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, April 18, 7.30pm:

Live music with The Roy Orbison Experience at Frazer Theatre.

Saturday, April 19, 7.30pm:

Live music with Status quo tribute band Status Faux at Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Pay on the door or book online via https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/north-yorkshire/bilton-club/status-faux/e-qdbarv

Saturday, April 19, 9pm:

Latin Fury at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 19, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents The Cinelli Brothers plus Freddie Cleary at Ripley Town Hall.

Wednesday, April 23, 7.30pm:

An Evening with Kaleb Cooper at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, April 24, 8pm:

Comedian Omid Djalili presents Namaste at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, April 24, 7pm:

Really Funny Comedy Club with Ria Lina, Al Stevenson and Mickey P Kerr at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Thursday, April 24-26:

Badapple Theatre present popular WW1 play The Thankful Village live music performed by its writer Kate Bramley at York Theatre Royal studio.

Friday, April 25, 7.30pm:

An Evening of Francis Rossi’s Songs from the Status Quo Songbook and More at Harrogate Theatre.

Friday, April 25, 7.30pm:

Nigel Havers – Talking B*ll*cks at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, April 25, 8pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Stuart Laws Has To Be Joking at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, April 27, noon:

The Story Craft Theatre presents favourite fairytales for children on the restaurant lawn at Newby Hall, Ripon.

Saturday, April 26, 7.30pm:

Steeleye Span In Concert – The Green Man Tour at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, April 26, 7.30pm:

Rob Lamberti presents Perfectly George (George Michael) at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Sunday, April 27, 7.30pm:

Guenther Steiner Meet and Greet with interviewer James Hogg at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Sunday, April 27, 7.30pm:

The Bon Jovi Experience at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, April 29, 7.30pm:

An Evening With Jimmy Tarbuck at Harrogate Theatre.

Wednesday, April 30- May 1, 10.30am:

Pirates Love Underpants at Harrogate Theatre. Also 1.30pm.

Friday, May 2, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents Dave Kelly at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, May 3, 9pm:

Live music with Leeds’ death metal band Pteroglyph plus Surya (8085 Revolt) at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, May 8, 7.15pm:

Launch of Cuore Chamber Orchestra with compere actor Freddie Fox at the Royal Hall, Harrogate. Programme includes Holst, Berkeley, Elgar and Tchaikovsky.

