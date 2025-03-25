Harrogate what’s On guide to films, comedy and show in March April 2025

Thinking of going to see a show or event in the Harrogate district this weekend? Here is our essential guide to March and April 2025.

Thursday, March 27-April 26:

Elemental exhibition at 108 Fine Art gallery, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, of contemporary jewellery and landscape paintings by Tom and Sarah Lindsay.

Thursday, March 27-29, 7.30pm:

March 28: Ready Steady 60s Show at Frazer Theatre.

Harrogate Phoenix Players present The Wizard of Oz at Harrogate Theatre. Also 2.30pm.

Thursday, March 27, 9pm:

Live music with Hot Sauce at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Thursday, March 27, 7.45pm:

Hampsthwaite Players presents Dad's Army at The Memorial Hall, Hampsthwaite.

Friday, March 28, 10pm:

Live music with Blind Pig Gang at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Friday, March 28, 7.30pm:

Ready Steady 60s Show live music at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, March 29, 3pm:

Live music with Leo Hicks at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 29, 10pm:

Live music with Pieman’s Pop Punk PJ Party at The Den, Cambridge Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, March 29, 1.30pm:

HYT2b presents The Mystery of Normalton at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Also 2.10pm.

Saturday, March 29, 10am:

HYT2a – The Leaky Cave at Harrogate Studio Theatre. Plus 10.40am.

Saturday, March 29, 7.30pm:

Folk-music fundraiser with Jez Lowe at Green Hammerton Village Hall to raise money for Badapple Theatre and its Youth Theatre.

Saturday, March 29, 7pm:

Vocalis's spring concert of 20th Century English partsongs and poems at St John the Baptist Church, Knaresborough.

Saturday, March 29, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra’s Spring Celebration Concert at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Monday, March 31. 7.30pm:

Harrogate Film Society presents Wild Men (15 | Denmark) at Harrogate Odeon. Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.

Tuesday, April 1, 7.30pm:

An Evening With Footballer Paul Merson at Harrogate Theatre.

Tuesday, April 1, 7.30pm:

Elysium Theatre Company present the world premiere of The Moth by Paul Herzberg at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Thursday, April 3, 7.30pm:

Nigel Miles-Thomas performs Sherlock Holmes – The Last Act at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, April 3, 7.15pm:

Schools 80th Anniversary of VE Day Commemoration at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Friday, April 4, 8pm:

Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents Dan Antopolski, Dani Johns and more at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Friday, April 4, 7.30pm:

The Rozzers – A Tribute to Sting and the Police at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, April 5, 7.30pm:

Spring Concert with The Fisher Singers performing Mozart and Haydn at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate. Tickets 07958665410 or 07411258713.

Saturday, April 5, 7.30pm:

Ripley Live presents Altogether Now Choir performing at Ripley Town Hall for fundraiser for project to buy the Town Hall.

Saturday, April 5, 7.30pm:

Ripon Choral Society’s Spring Concert featuring Bach’s St John Passion at Ripon Cathedral.

Saturday, April 5, 7.15pm:

Dance Krazy 2025 – Studio Dance Workshop 40th Anniversary at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, April 5, 7.30pm:

South – Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Glorious Epic Film of the Antarctic – with music at Harrogate Theatre.

Sunday, April 6, 11am:

Harrogate International Sunday Series presents Europe’s leading string quartet, the Fibonacci Quartet at the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate.

Wednesday, April 9-12, 2.30pm:

RAOS Musical Theatre Company presents Annie at Harrogate Theatre. Plus 7.30pm.

Thursday, April, 10, 7.30pm:

Berwins Salon North presents Power to the People with Mike Berners-Lee, Stuart Gillespie and Louisa Guise at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate.

Friday, April 11-12, 7.30pm:

Red Wall Theatre presents classic comedy-drama Hindle Wakes at St Robert’s Club, Harrogate.

Friday, April 11, 7.30pm:

What’s Love Got To Do With It? Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, April 11-12, 7.30pm:

Live music with KIN-L (Simon Cooper, Ian Burwell and Robin van Zelst) at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, April 12-13, 10am:

Open House Studio until 4pm with artist Paul Mirfin at 10 Brewerton Street, Knaresborough.

All welcome, originals and prints for sale.

Wednesday, April 16, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Folk Club presents Anna Massie plus Reuben & The Bridge at Rooster’s Taproom, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate.

Friday, April 18, 7.30pm:

Live music with The Roy Orbison Experience at Frazer Theatre.

Saturday, April 19, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents The Cinelli Brothers plus Freddie Cleary at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, May 2, 7pm:

Ripley Live presents Dave Kelly at Ripley Town Hall.