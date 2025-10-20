Harrogate what’s on guide to events across the district from October 23 2025

By Graham Chalmers
Published 20th Oct 2025, 15:44 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 09:58 BST
Planning to go out this weekend? Here is what’s happening in Harrogate and beyond in terms of comedy, gigs, events and shows:

Thursday, October 23-November 1: Jim Moir: What A Load Of Monarchs featuring Charlie Higson at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

    Thursday, October 23-November 1: The Sensation of Image exhibition by Geoff & Jenny Morten at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

    Thursday, October 23-25, 7.30pm: Harrogate St Andrew’s Players present Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Musical at Harrogate Theatre.

    Saturday, October 25, 7pm: Hi-On Maiden - Iron Maiden Tribute at Bilton Club, Harrogate.placeholder image
    Thursday, October 23, 9pm: Live music with Hot Sauce at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

    Friday, October 24, 9pm: Live music with Light Tide at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

    Saturday, October 25-26, 10am: Teas, lunches and homemade cakes at Fewston Parochial Hall. All proceeds to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

    Sunday, October 26, 3.30pm: Harrogate Theatre Choir’s 15th Anniversary Concert, HTC15: The Musicals 3, at Wetherby Town Hall for Martin House Children's Hospice.

    Thursday, October 26, 9pm: Live music with Stockyard Crossing at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

    Wednesday, October 29, 7pm: Knaresborough Knightmares presents: a Halloween Ghost Walk from Knaresborough Market Cross, Knaresborough.

    Thursday, October 30, 7pm: Women Winning present Women in Service: the case of Victorian and Edwardian Harrogate at West Park Centre, Harrogate.

    Thursday, October 30, 7.30pm: Rave On – The Ultimate 50s & 60s Experience at Harrogate Theatre.

    Thursday, October 30, 7.45pm: Black Bright Theatre presents Birdwatching at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

    Friday, October 31, 7pm: Tony Travino's Disco Inferno at Bilton Club, Harrogate.

    Friday, October 31, 8pm: Cinema screening of The Ballad of Wallis Island (12a) at Ripley Town Hall.

    Friday, October 31-Nov 2, 7.30pm: Stewart Lee vs The Man-Wulf at Harrogate Theatre. Part of Harrogate Comedy Festival 2025 sponsored by Vet Dentist.

    Friday, October 31, 1pm: Harrogate Theatre’s Halloween Dining Experience at The Yorkshire Hotel.

    Saturday, November 1, 7.30pm: The Mix play Rock & Pop Covers at The Bilton Club, Harrogate.

    Saturday, November 1, 7.30pm: George! The Ultimate Tribute to George Harrison at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

    Saturday, November 1-2, 11am: Harrogate artists open their doors across town for North Yorkshire Open Studios (NYOS). More details: nyos.org.uk/winter-open-studios.

    Monday, November 3, 7.30pm: Harrogate Film Society presents Black Dog (12) at the Harrogate Odeon.

    Tuesday, November 4, 4pm: Deepraj Singh & Matthew Winston star in Shed Stories at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

    Thursday, November 6-February 22: Luminescence - A Winter Light Trail in estate grounds of Swinton Park Hotel.

    Friday, November 7, 8pm: Ripley Live presents country blues from Rag Mamma Rag at Ripley Town Hall.

    Saturday, November 8, 7.30pm: Squeeze Tribute - Up The Junction at The Bilton Club, Harrogate.

    Saturday, November 8, 8pm: Ross Noble: Cranium of Curiosities at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Saturday, November 8, 7pm: Alligator Gumbo at Grewelthorpe Village Hall, near Ripon. Tickets from the Village Hall during café opening or online from www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe.

    Wednesday, November 12, 6.45pm: Harrogate Film Society presents Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (12a) at the Harrogate Odeon.

    Thursday, November 13, 7.30pm: Imperial Classical Ballet – The Nutcracker at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Friday, November 14-15, 7.30pm: Brave Words presents Mutton at West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate.

    Saturday, November 15-16, 11am: Thought Bubble comic art festival at Exhibition Halls, Harrogate Convention Centre.

    Saturday, November 15, 7.30pm: Abba Sensation! at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

    Saturday, November 15, 7pm: Ripon Live Music presents Benji Kirkpatrick playing the music of Jimi Hendrix at Ripon Arts Hub.

    Saturday, November 15, 7.30pm: Ripon Choral Society with the Orchestra D’Amici at Ripon Cathedral.

    Saturday, November 15, 7.15pm: Ripley Live presents 60's Soul and RnB night for Parkinsons charity at Ripley Town Hall.

    Saturday, November 15, 7.30pm: HSO Winter Concert 2025 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Saturday, November 15, 3pm: Pacem – A Concert for Peace at St Wilfrid's Church, Harrogate.

    Monday, November 17, 7.15pm: Harrogate Film Society presents La Chimera (15) at the Harrogate Odeon.

    Saturday, November 22, 7.30pm: Tom Jones Tribute Tom As Usual at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

    Saturday, November 22: Ripley Live presents Gary Stewart’s Weetwood Mac at Ripley Town Hall.

    Wednesday, November 26-Jan 18: Jack and the Beanstalk – Magical Family Pantomime at Harrogate Theatre. Various times.

    Thursday, November 27, 7.30pm: Comedy with Paul Pirie, Meryl O'Rourke, Ian Visible and Saul Henry at the Square & Compass pub restaurant, North Rigton.

    Thursday, November 27, 7.30pm: The Wittering Whitehalls: Barely Alive at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

    Friday, November 28, 7.30pm: The Stylistics – Greatest Hits and More 2025 at Harrogate Convention Centre.

    Sunday, November 30, 7.30pm: Henning Wehn: Acid Wehn at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

