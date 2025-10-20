Harrogate what’s on guide to events across the district from October 23 2025

Planning to go out this weekend? Here is what’s happening in Harrogate and beyond in terms of comedy, gigs, events and shows:

Thursday, October 23-November 1: Jim Moir: What A Load Of Monarchs featuring Charlie Higson at RedHouse Gallery, 15 Cheltenham Mount, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 23-November 1: The Sensation of Image exhibition by Geoff & Jenny Morten at 108 Fine Art, 16 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 23-25, 7.30pm: Harrogate St Andrew’s Players present Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Musical at Harrogate Theatre.

Saturday, October 25, 7pm: Hi-On Maiden - Iron Maiden Tribute at Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 23, 9pm: Live music with Hot Sauce at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Friday, October 24, 9pm: Live music with Light Tide at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 25-26, 10am: Teas, lunches and homemade cakes at Fewston Parochial Hall. All proceeds to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Sunday, October 26, 3.30pm: Harrogate Theatre Choir’s 15th Anniversary Concert, HTC15: The Musicals 3, at Wetherby Town Hall for Martin House Children's Hospice.

Thursday, October 26, 9pm: Live music with Stockyard Crossing at the Blues Bar, Harrogate.

Wednesday, October 29, 7pm: Knaresborough Knightmares presents: a Halloween Ghost Walk from Knaresborough Market Cross, Knaresborough.

Thursday, October 30, 7pm: Women Winning present Women in Service: the case of Victorian and Edwardian Harrogate at West Park Centre, Harrogate.

Thursday, October 30, 7.30pm: Rave On – The Ultimate 50s & 60s Experience at Harrogate Theatre.

Thursday, October 30, 7.45pm: Black Bright Theatre presents Birdwatching at Harrogate Studio Theatre.

Friday, October 31, 7pm: Tony Travino's Disco Inferno at Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Friday, October 31, 8pm: Cinema screening of The Ballad of Wallis Island (12a) at Ripley Town Hall.

Friday, October 31-Nov 2, 7.30pm: Stewart Lee vs The Man-Wulf at Harrogate Theatre. Part of Harrogate Comedy Festival 2025 sponsored by Vet Dentist.

Friday, October 31, 1pm: Harrogate Theatre’s Halloween Dining Experience at The Yorkshire Hotel.

Saturday, November 1, 7.30pm: The Mix play Rock & Pop Covers at The Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 1, 7.30pm: George! The Ultimate Tribute to George Harrison at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, November 1-2, 11am: Harrogate artists open their doors across town for North Yorkshire Open Studios (NYOS). More details: nyos.org.uk/winter-open-studios.

Monday, November 3, 7.30pm: Harrogate Film Society presents Black Dog (12) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Tuesday, November 4, 4pm: Deepraj Singh & Matthew Winston star in Shed Stories at Wesley Centre, Harrogate.

Thursday, November 6-February 22: Luminescence - A Winter Light Trail in estate grounds of Swinton Park Hotel.

Friday, November 7, 8pm: Ripley Live presents country blues from Rag Mamma Rag at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, November 8, 7.30pm: Squeeze Tribute - Up The Junction at The Bilton Club, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 8, 8pm: Ross Noble: Cranium of Curiosities at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 8, 7pm: Alligator Gumbo at Grewelthorpe Village Hall, near Ripon. Tickets from the Village Hall during café opening or online from www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe.

Wednesday, November 12, 6.45pm: Harrogate Film Society presents Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (12a) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Thursday, November 13, 7.30pm: Imperial Classical Ballet – The Nutcracker at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, November 14-15, 7.30pm: Brave Words presents Mutton at West Park United Reformed Church, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 15-16, 11am: Thought Bubble comic art festival at Exhibition Halls, Harrogate Convention Centre.

Saturday, November 15, 7.30pm: Abba Sensation! at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, November 15, 7pm: Ripon Live Music presents Benji Kirkpatrick playing the music of Jimi Hendrix at Ripon Arts Hub.

Saturday, November 15, 7.30pm: Ripon Choral Society with the Orchestra D’Amici at Ripon Cathedral.

Saturday, November 15, 7.15pm: Ripley Live presents 60's Soul and RnB night for Parkinsons charity at Ripley Town Hall.

Saturday, November 15, 7.30pm: HSO Winter Concert 2025 at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 15, 3pm: Pacem – A Concert for Peace at St Wilfrid's Church, Harrogate.

Monday, November 17, 7.15pm: Harrogate Film Society presents La Chimera (15) at the Harrogate Odeon.

Saturday, November 22, 7.30pm: Tom Jones Tribute Tom As Usual at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough.

Saturday, November 22: Ripley Live presents Gary Stewart’s Weetwood Mac at Ripley Town Hall.

Wednesday, November 26-Jan 18: Jack and the Beanstalk – Magical Family Pantomime at Harrogate Theatre. Various times.

Thursday, November 27, 7.30pm: Comedy with Paul Pirie, Meryl O'Rourke, Ian Visible and Saul Henry at the Square & Compass pub restaurant, North Rigton.

Thursday, November 27, 7.30pm: The Wittering Whitehalls: Barely Alive at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Friday, November 28, 7.30pm: The Stylistics – Greatest Hits and More 2025 at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Sunday, November 30, 7.30pm: Henning Wehn: Acid Wehn at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.