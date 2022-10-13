Harrogate to host brand new classic car awards evening at Cedar Court Hotel

Steve Bishop’s Great British Motor Shows will present its inaugural Classic Car Annual Awards in Harrogate next month.

Steve Bishop, whose highly successful series of Great British Motor Shows are a fixture on the motoring enthusiast’s calendar, has chosen Harrogate to launch the inaugural annual classic motoring awards evening, celebrating all things veteran, vintage, classic and quirky.

To be held at Harrogate’s Cedar Court Hotel on Saturday, November 19, the evening promises to marry the best in 21st century comfort and cuisine with the cream of motoring and entertainment.

Open to every motoring enthusiast, hobbyist and armchair aficionado, it’s a great opportunity to chat to friends old and new, meet motoring experts, swap stories, and trade tips.

As well as celebrating classic cars, attention will be paid to motorbikes, kit cars, American, sports and supercars.

Most Popular

Organiser Steve Bishop said he is delighted to be holding the event on the countdown to Christmas.

“Ever since we announced it, people have been saying this is what’s been missing from the motoring calendar,” said Mr Bishop.

"I wanted to bring together friends and colleagues from across the industry to celebrate ’the best of the best’ from a great year of shows, and look ahead to an exciting 2023 season.

"It’s going to be a fantastic evening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Crabtree of Evoke Classics, formally of Bangers & Cash TV reality show, will be there, as well as guest speaker Paul Woodford with his stories from the World Rally Championship and some of his motoring mishaps.

For a pre-booked ticket price of just £35, guests will enjoy a three-course meal before the awards celebrate worthy winners from the 2022 summer season’s shows.

Closely-contested categories include vintage, 1960s, 70s and 80s, modern classics, sports car and convertible, club of the year and special awards.

The event is prebooked tickets only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all details and to book tickets, see: www.greatbritishmotorshows.com.

Rooms can be booked directly with Cedar Court Hotel Harrogate to make the most of this rip-roaring winter warmer.