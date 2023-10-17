Harrogate Theatre to host fantastic new stage production of Oscar winning Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Fresh on the heels of last year’s success Shrek, Harrogate St Andrews Players are gearing up for the glitter-tastic camp extravagance that is Priscilla: Queen of the Desert.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Running at Harrogate Theatre from Wednesday, October 25 to Saturday, October 28, the new production will boast floor-filling 80’s dance tunes and a host of wonderful characters for the ultimate feel-good experience.

Based on the cult 1990’s movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, this musical takes the sounds of the 80’s and makes them centre stage for this wonderful road-trip of self-discovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s Raining Men, Venus, I love the Nightlife, Shake your groove thing and I Will Survive are just some of the classics which HSAP will be presenting to audience over five nights.

Most Popular

Harrogate St Andrews Players in rehearsals for the glitter-tastic camp extravagance that is Priscilla: Queen of the Desert. (Picture contributed)

Like the 1994 comedy film written and directed by Stephan Elliott, the stage musical follows the story of three friends trekking across the Australian outback.

Priscilla charts the off-road trip of Tick, Adam and Bernadette – two drag queens and a transgender woman from Sydney – who travel across the the outback to Alice Springs to present a drag show.

Along the way, the audience will share in their misadventures, trials, tribulations and eventual triumphs in a heart-warming tale of love, friendship and difference set against a backdrop of homophobia and transphobia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad