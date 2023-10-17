Harrogate Theatre to host fantastic new stage production of Oscar winning Priscilla Queen of the Desert
Running at Harrogate Theatre from Wednesday, October 25 to Saturday, October 28, the new production will boast floor-filling 80’s dance tunes and a host of wonderful characters for the ultimate feel-good experience.
Based on the cult 1990’s movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, this musical takes the sounds of the 80’s and makes them centre stage for this wonderful road-trip of self-discovery.
It’s Raining Men, Venus, I love the Nightlife, Shake your groove thing and I Will Survive are just some of the classics which HSAP will be presenting to audience over five nights.
Like the 1994 comedy film written and directed by Stephan Elliott, the stage musical follows the story of three friends trekking across the Australian outback.
Priscilla charts the off-road trip of Tick, Adam and Bernadette – two drag queens and a transgender woman from Sydney – who travel across the the outback to Alice Springs to present a drag show.
Along the way, the audience will share in their misadventures, trials, tribulations and eventual triumphs in a heart-warming tale of love, friendship and difference set against a backdrop of homophobia and transphobia.
The original film starring Terence Stamp and Guy Pearce was a surprise worldwide hit and its positive portrayal of LGBT individuals helped to introduce LGBT themes to the mainstream.
For tickets, visit: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/priscilla-queen-of-the-desert-musical/