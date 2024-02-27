Harrogate Theatre announces exciting immersive show set in Eurovision where everyone can get involved

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The follow-up to the hugely successful Our Gate and 122 Love Stories, Get Wed will not provide audiences with an entertainingly immersive experience, as a community production it is also open to newcomers looking to get into theatre, whether that’s behind the stage or in the spotlight.

Set in the 1980s, the story of Get Wed is centred on 50-somethings Jess and Daniel getting married.

They may share a love of Eurovision and 80s music but they’ve only known each other 12 weeks and their families are less than happy with the situation.

Preparing big immersive show Get Wed at Harrogate Theatre - Writer Rachael Halliwell and director Amie Burns Walker. (Picture contributed)

Writer Rachael Halliwell says not only are audiences invited to be ‘guests’ at the ‘wedding’, they are encouraging people to contribute to the creation of show which is supported by the Arts Council.

"Our annual community production always mixes a professional cast with community actors.

"In past shows, people have said afterwards it was a life-changing experience.

"We are calling out for people to be part of the crew or part of the cast or, even, our assistant director.

"Whatever way you want to be creative, we will help.

"Get Wed will have opportunities across the board."

Director Amie Burns Walker said the inspiration for Get Wed came partly from a photograph of real-life couple Valerie Ribbands and Frank Graves which had been the starting point for 122 Love Stories last year.

The other driving force was the impact of Covid.

"So many weddings were postponed during the pandemic or had to be scaled back because of lockdown,” she said.

"Our show will be a proper wedding with musical numbers and filmed content for an entertaining experience in the round.

"There is a proper narrative but the show will be full of joy and colour, fun and silliness.”

Anyone interested is invited to come down to Harrogate Theatre on Saturday, March 16 at 1pm to hear more about the show or sign up.