Harrogate Spa Town Ukes
Concert at Ripon Spa Gardens
Harrogate Spa Town Ukes are proud to support their charity partner, St Michael's Hospice, with all collections and donations made at their regular concerts and private events going to the hospice.
The Ukes next appearance is at Ripon Spa Gardens on Sunday July 21 at 2pm.
So, do go along, join in the singing, have a dance and be generous in your support of this wonderful local charity. Here's hoping for fine weather!
