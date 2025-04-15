Harrogate shows its rap and dance music credentials with stunning new releases

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Proof that Harrogate is a player in the dance and rap scenes comes in two fantastic new releases by two very different musical forces from the town.

Former Harrogate rapper Lence, who began at the Blues Bar in Harrogate but is now a major name in the Leeds spoken word scene, has released Not Doing It Right, an amazing dub step tinged rap track.

It is now available to stream on https://bit.ly/notdoingitrightspotify and Apple Music - https://bit.ly/notdoingitrightapple

Lence can be seen performing live next at Blur the Lines, his own showcase of rappers, poets and live musicians from Leeds, at Howard Assembly Room on Thursday, May 22.

Meanwhile, another modern-day Harrogate legend DJ Rory Hoy, known nationally for his mastery of Big Beat and House music, has veered in a new musical direction.

His pulsating but haunting Mozart Requiem Lacrimosa remix is a wonder to behold – and it’s not the last in that vein from the Knaresborough-based DJ, remix expert and successful producer.

Rory said: "It came about, as a partnership between my publishers, EPM and well known Classical music company, NAXOS, who own the copyright to all these famous classical recordings.

"They wondered if I would be up for remixing some classical pieces, and I think so far I’ve done about 20 of them.

"Everyone was so delighted with the outcome, and EPM have actually set up a new record label called Undercover Music to bring this first one out as a single."

To stream the track, visit: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4UHriRghA3hJZ9Ursm1mGM