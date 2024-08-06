Harrogate rapper's stunning new animated video set in Leeds makes an impact

By Graham Chalmers
Published 6th Aug 2024, 12:22 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Harrogate's leading rapper is basking in the success of an animated video for his music.

Lence, who began rapping at an open mic session at the Blues Bar in Harrogate before moving to Leeds, personally edited the film for recent new release Overall 99.

Grime influenced but always intelligent, the music video for the track features various forms of animation after Lence and Leeds-based filmmaker Oliver Asadi visited different locations across the city, from The Brink to Elland Road.

Artist Jamie H Scrutton created the stop-motion animation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Stunning animated video - Lence, who began rapping at an open mic session at the Blues Bar in Harrogate before moving to Leeds, personally edited the film for recent new release Overall 99. (Picture contributed)Stunning animated video - Lence, who began rapping at an open mic session at the Blues Bar in Harrogate before moving to Leeds, personally edited the film for recent new release Overall 99. (Picture contributed)
Stunning animated video - Lence, who began rapping at an open mic session at the Blues Bar in Harrogate before moving to Leeds, personally edited the film for recent new release Overall 99. (Picture contributed)

"This was a massive creative process," said rapid-fire lyricist Lence.

"I edited the video myself to capture the Overall 99 universe, spending well over 99 hours editing it and putting as much into the visual as possible.”

A force in Leeds’ spoken word scene, Lence presented Blur the Lines recently as part of Leeds Lit Fest 2024.

To watch the video, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u4rwjzg6B3k

Related topics:LeedsHarrogateElland RoadBlur

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice