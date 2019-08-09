Harrogate 'on trend' with famous artists in new exhibition

An exciting new exhibition of internationally renowned artists in a Harrogate gallery includes stunning pieces by the most dazzling exponent of Op art Bridget Riley, who is currently in the national limelight at the Scottish National Gallery.

All That Glitters at RedHouse Originals Gallery, located in the heart of the town’s vibrant Kings Quarter, offers up classic prints by art legends like Francis Bacon, Roy Lichtenstein, Banksy, Peter Blake, David Hockney and Riley herself.

The new show at 15 Cheltenham Mount also features brand new work by exciting emerging contemporary talent including Schoph, Thomas James Butler, Christian Furr, Pete McKee, Candie Payne and Gareth Halliday.

Bridget Riley, whose dazzling, often black and white, geometric patterns of dots, stripes or zig-zags produce disorienting optical effects on the viewer, is represented by a highly sought-after recent piece Bagatelle 3 while Roy Lichtenstein’s Titled hails from the Artists For Freedom Of Expression campaign in 1966.

The exhibition runs until September 7.