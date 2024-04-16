Harrogate music group to be joined by winners of BBC Radio 3’s Choir of the Year for special concert
It was in 2004 that British composer Bob Chilcott first heard his dramatic and joyful choral work Circlesong performed in the UK.
Twenty years on, he has been working with the Harrogate Choral Society to bring the piece to Yorkshire.
The concert will finally happen this Saturday, April 20 at 3pm in St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.
Harrogate Choral Society will be performing alongside the award-winning Scunthorpe Cooperative Junior Choir.
Before Circlesong is performed in the second half, the audience will be treated to a wide variety of percussive and choral pieces.
Both choirs will be conducted by David Lawrence, the choral society’s Music Director.
Tickets are available at Harrogate Theatre Box Office on 01423 502116 or via: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/circlesong/