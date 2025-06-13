Harrogate music fans look forward to their 'favourite music festival' of the summer

An independent and family-owned weekender which has been much-loved by Harrogate music true fans since its inception back in 2010 has unveiled its final acts for 2025

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deer Shed Festival is celebrating its 15th birthday with an even more fantastic line-up than ever in the lovely setting of Baldersby Park near Thirsk.

Renowned for curating a holistic cultural experience that goes far beyond the average festival’s entertainment programme, Deer Shed also promises the cream of alt and indie music acts that fans may fall in love with on BBC 6 Music.

On the bill from July 25-27 are the following:

Edinburgh's wonderful Hamish Hawk is on the bill at Deer Shed Festival in North Yorkshire which will run from July 25-27. (Picture contributed)

Passionate London guitar quartet Wunderhorse.

Legendary spoken-word artist Kae Tempest.

Mercury-nominated friends of the festival The Big Moon.

Manchester hip-hop genre skipper Antony Szmierek.

Scottish indie-rock royalty Idlewild.

Irish garage-punks Sprints.

Hotly-tipped folk songwriter Jacob Alon.

Edinburgh’s fantastic Hamish Hawk.

Nottingham alt-country four piece Divorce.

Noise-rock Teesiders Benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final additions to this year’s stellar music line-up include Southampton indie-poppers Welly, London-born audio-visual artist Nadeem Din-Gabisi and British-Indonesian singer-songwriter Nadia Kadek.

Deer Shed’s literary line-up will welcome contributions from Belle & Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch, renowned columnist John Harris, author and journalist Adelle Stripe, and many others.

The comedy offering in the festival’s Big Top will include US improv icon Reggie Watts, Hull’s own Lucy Beaumont, 2024 Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer winner Frankie Monroe and festival fan favourite John Shuttleworth.

Other activities on offer include Outdoor Arts installations, Comedy, Theatre, Children’s, Crafts, Science, Wellness and sport.