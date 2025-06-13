Harrogate music fans look forward to their 'favourite music festival' of the summer
Deer Shed Festival is celebrating its 15th birthday with an even more fantastic line-up than ever in the lovely setting of Baldersby Park near Thirsk.
Renowned for curating a holistic cultural experience that goes far beyond the average festival’s entertainment programme, Deer Shed also promises the cream of alt and indie music acts that fans may fall in love with on BBC 6 Music.
On the bill from July 25-27 are the following:
Passionate London guitar quartet Wunderhorse.
Legendary spoken-word artist Kae Tempest.
Mercury-nominated friends of the festival The Big Moon.
Manchester hip-hop genre skipper Antony Szmierek.
Scottish indie-rock royalty Idlewild.
Irish garage-punks Sprints.
Hotly-tipped folk songwriter Jacob Alon.
Edinburgh’s fantastic Hamish Hawk.
Nottingham alt-country four piece Divorce.
Noise-rock Teesiders Benefits.
The final additions to this year’s stellar music line-up include Southampton indie-poppers Welly, London-born audio-visual artist Nadeem Din-Gabisi and British-Indonesian singer-songwriter Nadia Kadek.
Deer Shed’s literary line-up will welcome contributions from Belle & Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch, renowned columnist John Harris, author and journalist Adelle Stripe, and many others.
The comedy offering in the festival’s Big Top will include US improv icon Reggie Watts, Hull’s own Lucy Beaumont, 2024 Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer winner Frankie Monroe and festival fan favourite John Shuttleworth.
Other activities on offer include Outdoor Arts installations, Comedy, Theatre, Children’s, Crafts, Science, Wellness and sport.
For tickets, visit: https://deershedfestival.com/