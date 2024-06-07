Harrogate music fans' excitement as Deer Shed Festival reveals full programme for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire’s Deer Shed Festival has announced its full line-up for 2024 and it’s sure to please Harrogate fans of this popular annual music event – and a lot more.

Running from July 26-29 in the beautiful and civilised setting of Baldersby Park near Thirsk, this independent, family-friendly festival has now revealed exactly who will be appearing in all its strands – Music, Comedy & Shows, Literary & Spoken Word, Science, Workshops, Outdoor Arts, Sport, Under 5’s, Wellbeing, Wilderwild & Cinema.

Organisers of the 14th annual Deer Shed Festival are very excited to have The Horne Section as their comedy headliner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joining them will be Shaparak Khorsandi, Andrew Maxwell, Sikisa, Felicity Ward, Athena Kugblenu , Lorna Rose Treen and lots more.

Running from July 26-29 in the beautiful and civilised setting of Baldersby Park near Thirsk, the independent, family-friendly Deer Shed Festival has revealed exactly who will be appearing in all its strands.(Picture contributed)

In terms of its music programme – and Deer Shed is first and foremost a music festival – the main acts have been joined by a wide variety of cool names.

So, as well as headliners Bombay Bicycle Club, The Coral and CMAT, there is also the likes of BC Camplight, The Go! Team, Los Bitchos, Stornoway, King Creosote, Bess Atwell, Personal Trainer, Fat Dog, Picture Parlour, Deadletter and Pillow Queens.

The Literary & Spoken Word stage will see appearances from Andy Burnham, Vanessa Kisuule, Simon Armitage, John Niven and Aniefiok Ekpoudom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining them on the bill will be Dr Jenessa Williams , Anna Doble, Njambi McGrath, Katherine O'Shea, Olaf Falafel, Rima Ahmed, Dave Simpson, Alan Leach's Family Fun Quiz, Martyn Bedford, LIVEwire Poetry, Leeds Trinity University Soundtrack to My Life and more.

The science tent at Deer Shed Festival is this year partnering with Kielder Observatory and their amazing astronomers to bring the festival loads of new space-themed activities this summer, including planet making, rocket launching, solar observing, a planetarium and meteorite clay modelling to name a few.

In terms of wellbeing, Deer Shed will offer wild swimming, ice bath plunges, Tai Chi, yoga and gong bath sessions to help you unwind, relax and feel wonderful.

There’s also food and drink, a sports arena, under-fives and workshops.