Harrogate music event to focus on brilliant 1980s album steeped in acclaim and controversy

A Harrogate music event may have raised more than £17,000 for Harrogate Hospital since it was first launched but its next event will feature a classic album which managed to ruffle a few feathers.

The special Vinyl Sessions event in early June about Paul Simon will focus largely on Graceland – with a few greatest hits thrown in.

But, despite, selling more than 16 million copies worldwide, the brilliant singer-songwriter found himself in hot water at time during the struggle against apartheid era South Africa.

Organisations such as Artists United Against Apartheid criticised Paul Simon for breaking a UN-approved cultural boycott on South Africa which it imposed for its policy of enforced racial segregation,

Simon responded that Graceland was a political statement that showcased collaboration between black and white people and raised international awareness of apartheid.

In the end, music won out – and what music.

Collaborating with South African musicians such as guitarist Chikapa "Ray" Phiri, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and The Boyoyo Boys, as well known American names, Graceland brings together different cultures in a refreshing and thought-provoking stew.

Audience members at Vinyl Sessions will hear unforgettable tunes like Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes, Homeless, The Boy in the Bubble and You Can Call Me Al, blessed with intelligent lyrics, a warm heart and an infectious bounce in their step.

The event at 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 4 at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen in Harrogate will be hosted by Colin Paine and Graham Chalmers with all the usual fun and banter and historical background.

Every penny raised will go to the Harrogate Hospital Community Charity and the Special Care Baby Unit at NHS Harrogate Hospital.

The event’s featured album will heard on a classic 1980s age-related and restored audio menu.

This will include a 1984 Linn LP12 Turntable, Sony TA-F500ES Amplifier paired with Wharfedale’s amazing new Linton Anniversary Loudspeakers.

There will also be a video slide show by Jim Dobbs and a prize raffle.

Tickets are available from: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/vinylsessions-present-paul-simon-graceland-bonus-tracks-tickets-1363587359499

Paying on the door is possible but it is advisable to email [email protected] to hold a space.