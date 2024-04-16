Harrogate International Festivals pledges a 'dazzling summer season of incredible music'
Organisers Harrogate International Festivals have announced that the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO) will launch this year’s event with a grand opening night performance in the stunning Royal Hall.
Taking place on June 8 when the concert will kick off a thrilling summer season featuring the best in classical and chamber music, the famous CBSO will be led by conductor Ludovic Morlot, joined by acclaimed musician Oliver Janes as the soloist.
The exciting and diverse opening programme will feature Caroline Shaw’s Entr’acte, Carl Maria von Weber’s Clarinet Concerto No.1 and Jean Sibelius’s Symphony No. 2.
Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “We are delighted to have the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra launching this year’s summer season.
“Harrogate’s audience will be able to get the Prom’s experience without needing to trek down to London.
“I can’t think of a better way to launch a dazzling summer season of incredible music.”
The full Harrogate Music Festival line-up includes well-known names with more exciting artists to be announced shortly.
Among those already confirmed are the prize-winning Gildas Quartet as well as the Maxwell Quartet, whose classical and folk influences have created a fresh voice in the world of chamber music.
Joining them this summer will be popular British jazz singer Jo Harrop, contemporary soul singer Mica Sefia, and Bradford-based dance Punjabi Roots.