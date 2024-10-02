Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas here at HHCC…

Father Christmas is busy writing to letters to Children and Young People across our vast footprint through our Letters From Father Christmas Initiative, which is back for its third year! The HHCC elves are working hard to ensure letters are written and sent ready for Christmas Eve. Do you know anyone hoping to be on the nice list this festive season? Receive your personalised letter, official nice list certificate and Christmas activity sheets here - https://hhcc.co.uk/letters-from-father-christmas/.

Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas by starting your celebrations with us, at our Annual Outdoor Pop up Christmas Market! This year’s festivities will take place on Sunday 24 November 2024 at the Harrogate Railway Athletic F.C. from 10am-3pm and we will be joined by Father Christmas and his Elves again! This event is perfect for the whole family - we will have festive live music, merry donkeys, our mischievous elf hunt and Father Christmas in his Grotto along with hand selected stalls, delicious food and drinks. Pre-booked tickets are now available for a donation of: £3 per adult (including children aged 14 and over), £1.50 for children (under the age of 14) and under 3s go free. Purchase your early bird tickets here - https://hhcc.co.uk/events/hhccs-outdoor-pop-up-christmas-market-2024/

We also have some news for our wonderful NHS Volunteers! You are now eligible to apply for a Blue Light Card. To find out more and sign up visit here - https://www.bluelightcard.co.uk/index.php. Benefits include:

Exclusive discounts: Access to thousands of offers and discounts from top brands

Online and in-store savings: enjoy savings on shopping, dining, travel, and more

Member added value: enjoy discounted cinema tickets and days out via our Member Days.

To get involved and keep up to date with what’s to come; including our Winter Raffle coming soon with amazing prizes up for grabs, head to our website: www.hhcc.co.uk or follow us on social media. We look forward to sharing more moments of success, excitement, and impact with you in the months to come.