A warm welcome to all our dedicated supporters and new readers! I am thrilled to share some exciting updates from Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC), the registered charity for Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT). We have a variety of upcoming events and activities that will greatly benefit from your support.

A heartfelt thank you from the HHCC and Volunteer Team for your incredible fundraising efforts and dedication to HHCC so far this year. It truly feels like summer has arrived with the recent change in weather!

It may be a warming up but at HHCC elves are always busy. Mark your calendars for the HHCC Outdoor Pop-up Christmas Market on Sunday, November 24! Join us for this beloved annual event at the Harrogate Railway Athletic Football Club. If you are or know anyone interested in being a stall holder, please get in touch with the HHCC and Volunteer Team via the contact details below.

Support our HDFT colleagues participating in this year's Great North Run on Sunday, September 8, to raise funds for the Great Start In Life Foundation, a new arm of HHCC. The Great Start In Life Foundation is dedicated to assisting Children, Young people, and their Families throughout the North East and Yorkshire. The Great Start In Life Foundation aims to enhance the Health Visitor and School Nursing services accessible to our community’s Children and Families. Your support will help us make a positive impact across County Durham, Darlington, Gateshead, Middlesbrough, Northumberland, North Yorkshire, Stockton-on-Tees, Sunderland, and Wakefield.

HHCC Fundraisers taking on National Three Peaks

Help us in wishing good luck to all our participants taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge on Sunday September 15. Teams from different areas of HDFT, as well as our amazing supporters, are taking on this epic challenge in aid HHCC. If you would like to support any of these amazing fundraisers please use this link to see more information on how to donate: https://hhcc.co.uk/fundraisers/.

We are seeking participants for HHCC’s National Three Peaks Challenge on Saturday, 3 May 2025. This is a fantastic opportunity to support HHCC and raise funds for your local NHS while taking on an exciting challenge. For more information on how to get involved, please contact us via the contact details below.