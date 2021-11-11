Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity launch Diamond Raffle

Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity (HHCC) have launched their Diamond Raffle as part of ongoing fundraising for Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust (HDFT)

The Diamond raffle is full to the brim of lavish prizes ranging from a glamorous white gold diamond solitaire ring, consisting of a brilliant cut claw set diamond from Crown Jewellers in Harrogate to an unforgettable weekend stay for two at Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate.

Dinner as well as bed and breakfast are included for both nights alongside an afternoon tea for two on the Saturday.

Tickets are £1 and proceeds raised will go towards changing the lives of patients, families and users of NHS services at Harrogate District Foundation Trust.

White gold diamond ring from Crown Jewellers of Harrogate

Sammy Lambert, Business Development Charity and Volunteer Manager at Harrogate District Foundation Trust, said:

“For those with an eye for extravagance, look no further than our Diamond Raffle fundraiser, which has a fantastic aray of prizes to be won.

"I would like to thank all the amazing local business who are supporting the raffle for their generosity.

"They are helping us to raise funds that will allow us to build upon the high level of service the Trust provides to the community.

“Every ticket bought goes towards helping our patients, colleagues and improving healthcare facilities.

"The level of support we receive from members of the public never ceases to amaze me.

"Every ticket bought can make a real difference and we are pleased we can reward their generosity by providing a chance to win such amazing prizes.”

Here are some of the exclusive prizes that are up for grabs:

- 9ct White Gold Diamond Ring donated by Crown Jewellers, Harrogate

- 50″ LED Smart TV donated by ACS Ltd

- Four Ball Gold Day, donated by Oakdale Golf Club

- Three month Family Membership to David Lloyd Gym, Harrogate donated by David Lloyd Clubs

- A Year’s Supply of Yorkshire Gold Tea donated by Bettys & Taylors Group of Harrogate

- Weekend stay for 2 people at Cedar Court Hotel donated by the Cedar Court Hotel Harrogate

- Dinner for 2 at EightyEight donated by Grantley Hall

- Signature Afternoon Tea in the View donated by Coniston Hotel

- H2K Luxurious Hamper donated by H2K Harrogate

- Sweet Treat Hamper donated by Weetons Food Hall, Harrogate

- £50 Hair Voucher donated by Vision Hair & Beauty, Knaresborough

- Vouchers donated by Morning Coffee Afternoon Tea

The Diamond Raffle will be on Wednesday, December 15 just in time for the festive season.