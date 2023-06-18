The food and drink festival will be bringing back a range of free live events including entertainment, music, cooking demonstrations, roaming comedy acts and children’s activities as well as the usual delicious street food, artisan markets, independent bars, fun fair and inflatable land.

These events are all included in your ticket, though there are a few that are new to the festival: interactive sessions, expanded markets variety, blue furniture and deckchairs to lounge on, tastes and variety, starter businesses, even more local produce and interactive activities.

The event will take place at the Stray on Oatlands Drive from Saturday, June 24 at 10am to Sunday, June 25, 2023 and will end at 7pm.

Attendees soak up the sun on The Stray. (Pic credit: Stephen Midgely Breakpoint Media / Harrogate Food and Drink Festival)

Indian chef Bobby Geetha, who is currently based in Leeds, will be bringing his extensive culinary skills to the festival on Saturday. With an impressive cooking background including becoming a Masterchef UK Professional finalist, winning Gold for Hospitality Chef Excellence award in 2018 and running two successful West Yorkshire businesses including Fleur in Leeds, it's no wonder he was chosen as one of the chefs at the event.

An attendee favourite is the Live Cookery Theatre returns for 2023 on The Stray and Ripley Castle, which will be held in August. The Stray theatre will be hosted by Leeds Cookery School, which will host classes for all culinary abilities, covering a wide range of cuisine.

For children there are a variety of fun activities in store including magicians, fun fairs, arts performances, bouncy castle and slide, face painting, tin can alley, lollyboard and spin the wheel games, Kiddycook sessions and an arts and crafts area.

Chef demonstration schedule for Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2023

Bobby Geetha, chef at Fleur, Leeds. (Pic credit: Steve Riding)

Saturday

Bobby Geetha - 12pm

Stephanie Moon (All Things Food) - 1pm

Josh Whitebread (Kino Leeds) - 2pm

The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle Harrogate last year. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Josh Barnes (Goldsborough Hall) - 3pm

Scott Masey (Leeds Cookery School) - 4pm

Sunday

Guest chef (Leeds Cookery School) - 12pm

Cherryblossoms at The Stray in Harrogate.

Whaheed Rojan (Round Table Dining) - 1pm

Babna (Babna’s Patisserie) - 2pm

Norman Musa (chef/tutor/author/TV host/consultant) - 3pm

Connor Corrigan (Harewood Food and Drink Project) - 4pm

Live music line-up at The Stray for Harrogate food festival

Saturday

Will On Sax - 11am

Ellie Ferguson - 12pm

Harrogate Town Spa Ukes - 1.15pm

Will On Sax - 2.15pm

Danny Charles Band - 3.45pm

Climate Stripes - 5pm

Mamma Mania - 6pm

Ibiza Sax - 7pm

Sunday

Will On Sax - 11am

White Rose Concert Band - 12pm

Leeds City Stompers - 1.15pm

Leaving Overmorrow - 2.15pm

Knuckle Fuzz - 3.45pm

Hannah Goodall - 5pm

Ibiza Sax - 6pm

Interactive Tasting Sessions schedule at Harrogate food festival

Saturday

Artisinal Charcuterie Tasting Session with George and Joseph - 12pm

Wine Tasting: A Journey Through Portugal with Portuguese Vinhos - 1pm

A Cheese Tasting Journey with George and Joseph - 2pm

Liquor Lab Unique, Fun and Interactive Cocktail Masterclass - 3pm

Rum Tasting with Leeds Based Libations Rum - 4pm

All Things Gin, with Wolfe Bros of Yorkshire - 5pm

A Beer Tasting Adventure with North Brew Co - 6pm

Sunday

Artisinal Charcuterie Tasting Session with George and Joseph - 12pm

Wine Tasting: A Journey Through Portugal with Portuguese Vinhos - 1pm

A Cheese Tasting Journey with George and Joseph - 2pm

Liquor Lab Unique, Fun and Interactive Cocktail Masterclass - 2pm

Rum Tasting with Leeds Based Libations Rum - 3pm

All Things Gin, with Wolfe Bros of Yorkshire - 4pm