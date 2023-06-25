News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2023: Best photos from the Yorkshire event at The Stray attended by Leeds based chef Bobby Geetha

The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival returned to The Stray this weekend and was attended by popular Leeds chef Bobby Geetha - here are some of the highlights from the Yorkshire event.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 25th Jun 2023, 18:37 BST

With a variety of events and aspects of the event including live music, cooking demonstrations, artisan markets, independent bars, food stalls, street food and a fun fair, the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival was in full swing on Sunday, June 25.

The festival took place at The Stray and featured a demonstration from Indian chef Bobby Geetha, who is based in Leeds and owns the popular restaurant Fleur. The chef demonstrations are run by Leeds Cookery School.

Here are some of the best photos from the event.

Cinderella and Ironman at the food and drink festival in Harrogate.

1. Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2023

Cinderella and Ironman at the food and drink festival in Harrogate. Photo: National World

Stalls set up at the festival on Sunday.

2. Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2023

Stalls set up at the festival on Sunday. Photo: National World

It was a busy day on Sunday at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival.

3. Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2023

It was a busy day on Sunday at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival. Photo: National World

The fun fair at the festival.

4. Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2023

The fun fair at the festival. Photo: National World

